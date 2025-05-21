Goodman: Texas Tech, Duke set to do battle at Madison Square Garden

A bit of scheduling news was dropped Wednesday as Texas Tech is set to take on Duke at Madison Square Garden, per Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68. The Red Raiders have played at MSG, one of most notable arenas in all of sports, three times prior, going 2-1 in those games.

This matchup against Duke will be the second time the two programs have faced off in The Garden. The first contest came in the 2018-19 season, when the Blue Devils boasted the likes of eventual-No. 1 pick ZIon Williamson and fellow NBA’ers RJ Barrett, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish. Duke came out on top that night, 69-58, though the Red Raiders did go on to make a run to a national championship appearance that season.

The most recent meeting between the pair was in the 2022 season, when a Paolo Banchero-led Duke squad defeated Tech in the Sweet 16.

The news reported by Goodman is the latest in a string related to the Red Raiders’ upcoming hoops schedule. Texas Tech is reportedly also set to play against LSU at Dickies Arena on Dec. 7 in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders are also rumored to be a member of the field at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Tournament. That fire was stoked on by Purdue head coach Matt Painter less than a week ago when he said his Boilermakers would either take on Wake Forest or Tech in a recent appearance on Andy Katz’ The Sideline show.