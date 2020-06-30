 RedRaiderSports - Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 2
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 07:48:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 2

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

In part one of this series, we took a look at honorable mentions and players No. 10 through 6 on the top 10 Texas Tech football players list. Today we finish out the list with the top five. *all st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}