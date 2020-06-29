 RedRaiderSports - Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 1
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 07:27:25 -0500') }} football

Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 1

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

With the 2020 roster mostly set - it is possible the coaches look to add another defensive lineman - I wanted to rank the top 10 football players in my opinion.

The only rule is that only players who have played in a Tech uniform are eligible. Krishon Merriweather, Josh Burger, Chadarius Townsend and Eric Monroe may very well end up in the top 10 by the end of the season, but I haven't watched enough of them at this level to rank them just yet.

*all stats courtesy of sports-reference.com*

We'll start with honorable mentions and numbers 10-6 today. Without further ado here we go...

Honorable Mention

These five weren't too far off from making the list and wanted to recognize them (2019 stats):

QB Alan Bowman - 65.6% completion, 1020 pass yards, 6 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 14 rush yards, 1 TD

WR Dalton Rigdon - 34 receptions, 486 receiving yards, 5 TD, 12 rush yards

DE Tony Bradford Jr - 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

LB Riko Jeffers - 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended

K Trey Wolff - 20/22 FGM (90.9%), 40/41 XPM (97.6%)

