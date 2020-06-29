RedRaiderSports - Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 1

Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 1
With the 2020 roster mostly set - it is possible the coaches look to add another defensive lineman - I wanted to rank the top 10 football players in my opinion.
The only rule is that only players who have played in a Tech uniform are eligible. Krishon Merriweather, Josh Burger, Chadarius Townsend and Eric Monroe may very well end up in the top 10 by the end of the season, but I haven't watched enough of them at this level to rank them just yet.
*all stats courtesy of sports-reference.com*
We'll start with honorable mentions and numbers 10-6 today. Without further ado here we go...
Honorable Mention
These five weren't too far off from making the list and wanted to recognize them (2019 stats):
QB Alan Bowman - 65.6% completion, 1020 pass yards, 6 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 14 rush yards, 1 TD
WR Dalton Rigdon - 34 receptions, 486 receiving yards, 5 TD, 12 rush yards
DE Tony Bradford Jr - 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
LB Riko Jeffers - 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended
K Trey Wolff - 20/22 FGM (90.9%), 40/41 XPM (97.6%)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news