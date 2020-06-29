RedRaiderSports - Golan's top 10: Texas Tech Football players pt. 1

With the 2020 roster mostly set - it is possible the coaches look to add another defensive lineman - I wanted to rank the top 10 football players in my opinion.

The only rule is that only players who have played in a Tech uniform are eligible. Krishon Merriweather, Josh Burger, Chadarius Townsend and Eric Monroe may very well end up in the top 10 by the end of the season, but I haven't watched enough of them at this level to rank them just yet.

*all stats courtesy of sports-reference.com*

We'll start with honorable mentions and numbers 10-6 today. Without further ado here we go...