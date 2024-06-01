Gil Jackson on Texas Tech pledge: "It just felt right"
Texas Tech has landed commitment No. 13 to its 2025 class in the form of Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point defensive back Gil Jackson.
Jackson chose the Red Raiders over offers from Air Force, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA and Vanderbilt among others.
Texas Tech was the first major program to believe in Jackson, and that was a big deal to the 6-foot-3, 180 pound defender which eventually led to his decision.
"They were my first Power 5 (offer) so they showed that they were ready to take a chance on me. They just made me feel like family, really. The coaches keep up with me and all of that.
It really just felt right. Like how I said they made me feel like family, they made me feel included and like they showed their interest. So why wait when they showed their interest and they're showing that they want me. That's the school that I would wanna go to so there's no reason to wait."
Texas Tech's recruitment of Jackson was led by coaches such as general manager James Blanchard and head coach Joey McGuire among others.
"My relationship with coach (James) Blanchard is cool because he's a coach but I have a relationship with him and it takes it away from football when I talk to him. I just talk about like life and stuff with him and it doesn't have to be football.
Coach (Joey) McGuire, out of all the schools he's one where the head coach actually shows his interest. He keeps up with me, so that shows that he cares, you know? He wants me on his team so I'm gonna take the spot to be on his team."
Jackson's official visit to Texas Tech is set for June 21-23, where he is looking forward to spending more time with the coaches.
"I just wanna build more relationships and make my bonds tighter with all coaches since I'm committed. Building relationships and just talking to the coaches more about like life and not just football."
Now committed, Jackson won't completely shut down his recruitment as other schools come calling but admits he finds it difficult to see another program changing his mind at this point. He's a Red Raider.
"I'm just gonna go with the flow. As of right now I feel like I'm a Red Raider so even if (other programs) offer me, I don't feel like any school could flip me. I feel like this is the right fit for me."
Texas Tech is looking for versatile defensive backs and that's exactly what Jackson brings to the table. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Jackson can play cornerback, STAR or safety. Right now the Tech coaches see him potentially adding some weight and filling in at the STAR position.
"Coach (Ryan) Conry, the defensive quality control, he told me that they see me playing - like when I get older and more mature - the box safety. Some people see me playing safety, free safety, corner. So it sounds like they want me all over the secondary just to make plays."
As for recruiting others to join him in Lubbock, Jackson is looking forward to it as the coaches ask for the additional help but as of now doesn't have anyone specific in mind.
"I have to look into that. As of right now I just committed because it felt right to me. Now I'm gonna hop on the train and try to get some other guys to come."
Following his junior season, Jackson was named District 20-6A 1st Team All-District Defensive Back.
He joins a 2025 Texas Tech recruiting class that already includes commitments from secondary prospects Ramonz Adams, Michael Henderson III and TJ Tillman.
Jackson is looking forward to getting to Lubbock and showing his talents for Texas Tech fans.
"I mean, they're gonna see a player who's gonna develop all four years so they're gonna see continuous growth. They're gonna see a fast, good, technical player. A smart, high-IQ player. A player who's gonna make plays."