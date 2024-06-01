Texas Tech has landed commitment No. 13 to its 2025 class in the form of Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point defensive back Gil Jackson.

Jackson chose the Red Raiders over offers from Air Force, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA and Vanderbilt among others.

Texas Tech was the first major program to believe in Jackson, and that was a big deal to the 6-foot-3, 180 pound defender which eventually led to his decision.

"They were my first Power 5 (offer) so they showed that they were ready to take a chance on me. They just made me feel like family, really. The coaches keep up with me and all of that.

It really just felt right. Like how I said they made me feel like family, they made me feel included and like they showed their interest. So why wait when they showed their interest and they're showing that they want me. That's the school that I would wanna go to so there's no reason to wait."

Texas Tech's recruitment of Jackson was led by coaches such as general manager James Blanchard and head coach Joey McGuire among others.

"My relationship with coach (James) Blanchard is cool because he's a coach but I have a relationship with him and it takes it away from football when I talk to him. I just talk about like life and stuff with him and it doesn't have to be football.

Coach (Joey) McGuire, out of all the schools he's one where the head coach actually shows his interest. He keeps up with me, so that shows that he cares, you know? He wants me on his team so I'm gonna take the spot to be on his team."

Jackson's official visit to Texas Tech is set for June 21-23, where he is looking forward to spending more time with the coaches.

"I just wanna build more relationships and make my bonds tighter with all coaches since I'm committed. Building relationships and just talking to the coaches more about like life and not just football."