2021 Argyl OL Jack Tucker (left) poses with his brother, Wes (right), during Jack's visit to Texas Tech. (Photo by Texas Tech Athletics) (Texas Tech Athletics)

The Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Argyle offensive tackle Jack Tucker this morning. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound prospect chose the Red Raiders over several other offers, including offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, California, Houston, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Purdue, USC and several others. RedRaiderSports chose a few plays for some GIFnalysis of the latest Texas Tech commits' highlight tape...

HB toss with Tucker pulling and reaching second level

You don't usually see too many running back tosses out of shotgun but we do here. Tucker is lined up at left tackle where he's one of the lead blockers on this play and executes the pancake block on the strongside linebacker. The running back looks to pick up about five yards here but extends the play into a big gain with Tucker's final block at the end of the gif.

Pass protection takedown

Argyle lines up in max protect here with eight staying in to block and only a two man route. The outside linebacker rushes off the edge but Tucker sizes him up and throws him to the ground with relative ease as the quarterback takes his shot downfield.

Outside zone/stretch

Tucker is lined up at left tackle here on a stretch run to his side of the field. He takes the defensive end outside and out of the play, allowing the running back to cut back upfield towards the end zone.

Takes out two on counter run

Maybe more unintentional than anything but on a counter run to Tucker's side of the field, using help from the tight end Tucker pushes the defensive end inside and at the same time takes out the middle linebacker, leaving the running back has a huge hole to run through.

Lead blocker on goal line counter

Argyle lines up in an interesting formation here with both a tight end and a fullback lined up to Tucker's side. The play is a counter right behind Tucker and he takes the defensive end five yards deep into the end zone. The running back is able to score.

Pulling counter

Tucker is again lined up at left tackle here and pulls on a counter play. He gets enough of the weakside end before taking out the middle linebacker as the running back spins upfield. Even though these two blocks weren't his best, this play shows Tucker's athleticism.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS