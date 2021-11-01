Georgia forward RJ Godfrey announces top six, plans to decide next week
One of the top targets for Texas Tech basketball ahead of the Early Signing Period is a relatively new name for Red Raider fans.
North Gwinnett (GA) forward RJ Godfrey took his fifth and final official visit to Lubbock last week, and enjoyed his time connecting with the coaches. Godfrey's recruitment is being led by assistant coach Corey Williams.
"Coach Williams has been recruiting me for about three to four weeks, maybe a little longer than that. One of my coaches introduced me to him, and he saw me play in person a few weeks ago and fell in love with me. After that he wanted me to get on campus and see everything about Texas Tech.
I connected with the whole staff, coach Mark Adams. I just got introduced to coach Adams while on my visit, he called me the night before. Coach Adams and coach Williams both said I could play early, due to how big I am, my body and how skilled I am for my size. They said that I'm their top priority right now and that they really want me, they really need me right now. That's what they were saying on the visit and that made me excited. Having the opportunity to play early in the Big 12 is real good, so that made me happy."
Listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Godfrey is a versatile forward who can score at all three levels while being able to guard any position on the floor and also protecting the rim.
"I would say on offense my strong point is attacking the rim and finishing through contact at the rim. I worked on that a lot probably since quarantine. I take pride in finishing through contact and just attacking the rim hard. During the summer I broke my ankle so I had about four months off, and I just worked on my shot. My shot has dramatically improved, I'm shooting it with confidence, it's going in a lot more. I fixed the arc on my shot and my release through my index fingers. That's one thing I've been working on.
On defense I think my strong point is blocking shots. I think I averaged about four or five blocks last year so that's definitely my best defensive attribute is blocking shots. I can guard one through five, I can keep up with quick guards or defend 6-foot-11 bigs. I can switch any position really, I would say. I think that's another part of my game that's really deadly, how I can guard any position on the court."
Godfrey was hosted on his visit by senior guard Davion Warren and had a good time taking in Texas Tech, including going to the Tech/TCU soccer game.
"My host was Davion Warren, he was real cool the whole time. We went to the soccer game together, we watched Texas Tech play TCU. Unfortunately they lost 1-0 but we watched that game, we went out to Main Event after that.
What I really liked about Texas Tech is that they're one big family and the team is looking pretty good too so it was great. The visit from a social aspect was great."
Godfrey recently announced his top six, which included Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Utah. He says winning, a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament and opportunity to get drafted in the NBA Draft are the primary factors in his recruitment.
"So obviously all these schools are very, very nice schools, very great schools. I can't go wrong with any of them, but I would say the factor that would differentiate one from the six is a place I know I'm going to have fun every day, get better and have the chance to get to the next level while winning a lot of games.
I think winning games is the biggest part to being seen by the NBA scouts. Just winning and playing in March Madness, that's everyone's dream is to make it to March Madness. Just find a program that I know can win, get better and get to the next level. I say those three reasons are the real factors from which I'll be picking on my commitment date."
RJ's dad is Randall Godfrey, a former linebacker at Georgia and 2nd round NFL Draft selection of the Dallas Cowboys. RJ says that while he does have a lot of family and friends in the state of Georgia, location is not a primary factor in his decision.
"I wouldn't say location really matters to me because this is my story. I wanna follow in my footsteps. My dad, he's an alumni of the University of Georgia for football and I have a lot of family that attended UGA but I don't really think that plays a part in my story and my recruitment. It's always great to go down to Georgia, the people know you, the fans call me "Little Godfrey" and stuff but it's not really a huge factor with leaving Georgia. It's my story, I want to create my own path and my own success."
The Early Signing Period for basketball begins on Wednesday, November 10th, and Godfrey says he plans to have his decision made in time and sign early with his school of choice.
"Initially the plan was to make a decision this coming weekend but I think I'm gonna change that to next Monday or Tuesday. That's when the dead period is so during that dead period I'll have time to think alone and with my family, without being swayed by any coach or anybody.
I'll have time to think, sit down and really look at my options so I think next week will be that time probably. I'm not setting that in stone right now but I think next week, that Monday or Tuesday will probably be when I announce."
As a junior Godfrey was an all-county selection after averaging 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks per game.