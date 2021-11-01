Georgia forward RJ Godfrey announces top six, plans to decide next week

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH. The Red Raiders will be searching for a new head football coach over the next month, and there is no better time to check out the site than during a coaching search. For unlimited access, free for a month, follow the link below and sign up today! PROMO LINK

RJ Godfrey with his family at Texas Tech

One of the top targets for Texas Tech basketball ahead of the Early Signing Period is a relatively new name for Red Raider fans. North Gwinnett (GA) forward RJ Godfrey took his fifth and final official visit to Lubbock last week, and enjoyed his time connecting with the coaches. Godfrey's recruitment is being led by assistant coach Corey Williams. "Coach Williams has been recruiting me for about three to four weeks, maybe a little longer than that. One of my coaches introduced me to him, and he saw me play in person a few weeks ago and fell in love with me. After that he wanted me to get on campus and see everything about Texas Tech. I connected with the whole staff, coach Mark Adams. I just got introduced to coach Adams while on my visit, he called me the night before. Coach Adams and coach Williams both said I could play early, due to how big I am, my body and how skilled I am for my size. They said that I'm their top priority right now and that they really want me, they really need me right now. That's what they were saying on the visit and that made me excited. Having the opportunity to play early in the Big 12 is real good, so that made me happy." Listed at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Godfrey is a versatile forward who can score at all three levels while being able to guard any position on the floor and also protecting the rim. "I would say on offense my strong point is attacking the rim and finishing through contact at the rim. I worked on that a lot probably since quarantine. I take pride in finishing through contact and just attacking the rim hard. During the summer I broke my ankle so I had about four months off, and I just worked on my shot. My shot has dramatically improved, I'm shooting it with confidence, it's going in a lot more. I fixed the arc on my shot and my release through my index fingers. That's one thing I've been working on. On defense I think my strong point is blocking shots. I think I averaged about four or five blocks last year so that's definitely my best defensive attribute is blocking shots. I can guard one through five, I can keep up with quick guards or defend 6-foot-11 bigs. I can switch any position really, I would say. I think that's another part of my game that's really deadly, how I can guard any position on the court."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFdpbGxpYW1zMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoV2lsbGlhbXMxMjwvYT4gLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWRhbXNfVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEFkYW1zX1RUVTwvYT4gLCBhbmQgdGhlIHJlc3Qgb2YgdGhlIHN0 YWZmIGZvciBob3N0aW5nIG1lIG9uIGFuIGdyZWF0IG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0 IGxhc3Qgd2VlayBhdCBUZXhhcyBUZWNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmVkUmFpZGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JlZFJhaWRlcnM8L2E+IPCfkq8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3c3VWpkbFpkMWYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 N1VqZGxaZDFmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJhbmRhbGwgR29kZnJleSBKciAo QGdvZGZyZXlfcmopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ29k ZnJleV9yai9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NTM1MDYyNDY5MDc5MDQwMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=