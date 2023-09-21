Gentry is commitment No. 1 for the 2025 class
The Texas Tech coaches continued their momentum on the recruiting trail this week, adding the program's first commitment in the 2025 class - Stephenville wide receiver Tristian Gentry.
What you need to know...
...Gentry announced his offer from the Red Raiders on June 19th, 2023
...the 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver reportedly ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash at the Texas Tech camp over the summer
...a dual sport athlete, Gentry is also a member of the Stephenville varsity track & field team, running in the 100m (11.46 sec), the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (43.875)
Camping with TTU this summer: "I had always wanted to attend a college camp and compete, so I was excited. I went there and had a good day. At the end of the camp, Coach (Joey) McGuire came over and we talked. He told me they were offering me a full scholarship, told me congratulations and all of the coaches told me they wanted me to be a Red Raider."
Relationship with the TTU coaches: "After the camp and after receiving the offer, I started talking with Coach (Zach) Kittley and Coach (Justin) Johnson. I really talk with the entire coaching staff, but mostly Coach Kittley and Coach Johnson. I would say we have talked pretty much every day since the offer. I have definitely felt the love from the Tech coaching staff."
What the coaches like/fit: "The coaches really like my speed, my explosiveness and my playmaking ability. We have not talked about a specific fit, but they see me playing various receiver roles and possibly returning punts and kicks on special teams. I just like the ball in my hands and it seems like the Tech coaches spread the ball around a lot on offense."
Visits since camp: "Yes, I went to the game against Oregon a few weeks ago. I loved the atmosphere and it was so much fun being there. I'm also planning to return for the game against Houston in a few weeks."
Making your decision: "I love the coaching staff at Texas Tech, just the energy they bring and how the coaches motivate me every day. I spoke with my parents and they were very excited for me."
Committing to the coaches: "I picked up the phone and called Coach 'Juice' Johnson. I told him that I'm ready to commit and that I'm ready to be a Red Raider. It was funny, because he was very excited and yelling on the phone."
First commitment of the 2025 class: "I honestly didn't know about that until the coaches told me. I was surprised, but I'm locked in with Texas Tech and I'm down to help bring in more talent to this class."
Currently unranked by Rivals, Gentry finished with 61 receptions for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last season - earning 5-4A First Team All-District honors. Through four (4) games this season, Gentry has 33 receptions for 726 yards and eight (8) touchdowns.