The Texas Tech coaches continued their momentum on the recruiting trail this week, adding the program's first commitment in the 2025 class - Stephenville wide receiver Tristian Gentry.

What you need to know...

...Gentry announced his offer from the Red Raiders on June 19th, 2023

...the 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver reportedly ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash at the Texas Tech camp over the summer

...a dual sport athlete, Gentry is also a member of the Stephenville varsity track & field team, running in the 100m (11.46 sec), the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (43.875)

Camping with TTU this summer: "I had always wanted to attend a college camp and compete, so I was excited. I went there and had a good day. At the end of the camp, Coach (Joey) McGuire came over and we talked. He told me they were offering me a full scholarship, told me congratulations and all of the coaches told me they wanted me to be a Red Raider."

Relationship with the TTU coaches: "After the camp and after receiving the offer, I started talking with Coach (Zach) Kittley and Coach (Justin) Johnson. I really talk with the entire coaching staff, but mostly Coach Kittley and Coach Johnson. I would say we have talked pretty much every day since the offer. I have definitely felt the love from the Tech coaching staff."