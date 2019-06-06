News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 12:07:06 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gator's Bayou presents Around the Bases - Super Regional Edition

Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech is set to host another Super Regional this time facing Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders faced off against Oklahoma State earlier in the year and Tech swept the Cowboys in Lubbock. However...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}