Gator's Bayou presents Around the Bases in the Big 12
Texas Tech continues Big 12 Conference play on the road as the Red Raiders travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia in a three-game weekend series. Then, the Red Raiders travel to Durham, North C...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news