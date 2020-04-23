Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

Wichita Falls Rider defensive end E'Maurion Banks announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday, marking the second Rider player to pledge to the Red Raiders and head coach Matt Wells. The 6-foot-5, 260 pound prospect chose Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas A&M and several others. RedRaiderSports chose a few plays for some GIFnalysis of the latest Texas Tech commits' highlight tape...

Shows off size, speed and strength

On this play Banks is simply too much for the over-matched right tackle. Left on an island, Dooda easily blows by his man and afterwards turns on the jets to chase down the quarterback all the way on the opposite hash mark. The play results in a nine yard sack.

Overpowers tackle and collapses pocket

Unlike the last play, this right tackle is actually able to stay in front of Dooda but that does him no good as he just gets overpowered into the backfield. With the quarterback looking for an escape, Banks collapses the pocket and takes the quarterback down for a three yard sack.

Beats double team and forces fumble

On this play Banks quickly sheds the tackle and the running back on a double team. With the quarterback about to release the football Banks is able to swat his arm and cause the fumble.

Great awareness snuffs out tunnel screen

Lined up at defensive tackle in a 4 man front, Banks is able to quickly realize the screen and get out to the perimeter for the tackle. This is a potentially touchdown-saving play - without Banks' tackle the offense had blocks for days set up ahead.

Banks stops swing pass

Another smart play by Banks, he quickly gets out to the running back in the flat and takes his man down for a huge loss. At 6-foot-5, 260, this kind of speed and closing ability is impressive.

Sheds tackle and blows up play in the backfield

From the 'you love to see it department', Banks beats his man inside and has a clear path to the running back. On a simple dive play up the middle, Banks causes a five yard loss.

