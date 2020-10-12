RedRaiderSports - Garland safety Chace Biddle talks Texas Tech offer

One of the top defensive backs in his class, Garland's Chace Biddle recently picked up an offer from Texas Tech and RB's coach/DFW recruiter DeAndre Smith.

What you need to know...

... Biddle announced his offer from Tech on October 8th.

... In total Biddle holds 16 offers including Big 12 foes in Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas.

... Biddle is currently rated as a 4-star prospect, the No. 108 recruit in the 2022 class, the No. 15 prospect in Texas and the sixth best safety in his class.

DeAndre Smith: "It was great talking to him, he’s a good coach and I've been in contact with him for like 2 weeks"

Tech staff likes: "He said he liked the way I bring energy and fire to the team and how I’m a great pass and run supporter."