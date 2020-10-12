RedRaiderSports - Garland safety Chace Biddle talks Texas Tech offer

Garland safety Chace Biddle talks Texas Tech offer
One of the top defensive backs in his class, Garland's Chace Biddle recently picked up an offer from Texas Tech and RB's coach/DFW recruiter DeAndre Smith.
What you need to know...
... Biddle announced his offer from Tech on October 8th.
... In total Biddle holds 16 offers including Big 12 foes in Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas.
... Biddle is currently rated as a 4-star prospect, the No. 108 recruit in the 2022 class, the No. 15 prospect in Texas and the sixth best safety in his class.
DeAndre Smith: "It was great talking to him, he’s a good coach and I've been in contact with him for like 2 weeks"
Tech staff likes: "He said he liked the way I bring energy and fire to the team and how I’m a great pass and run supporter."
After A Good talk With @coachDLSmith1 I’m Blessed To Say I Have received A Offer From Texas Tech University ❤️ @MikeRoach247 @owl_football @TeamGrind pic.twitter.com/wo7QaEobV5— Chace Biddle 🙏🏿 (@d1chace) October 8, 2020
Reaction to offer: "It was great, I loved it. Very exciting moment for me and my family."
Staying close to home a priority? "Yes. Staying very close to home is great."
Schools talking to: "I’m talking the most to Alabama, LSU and Nebraska."
Goals for rest of the season: "To stay on track and focus on what we got to do."