Gameday Preview: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas State

Game Details

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena WHEN: 7:00 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN+ SERIES HISTORY: The Red Raiders are, 1-3, against Arkansas State, with the Red Wolves winning the last matchup, 79-76, on Nov. 29, 1993. ASU has a, 2-1, record in Lubbock. CURRENT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -24.5 (OVER/UNDER): 140.5

What should we know about Arkansas State?

The Red Wolves have a, 7-2, record this season with wins over Harding, 81-55, Central Baptist College, 90-63, Southeast Missouri State, 72-60, Kansas City, 66-55, Central Arkansas, 95-82, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 84-73, and Mississippi Valley State, 82-77. Their two losses came against Illinois, 92-53, and Morehead State, 75-51. Arkansas State was picked to finish sixth in this year's Sunbelt Preseason Coaches’ Poll after going, 11-13, and finishing 8th in the conference (4th in Sunbelt West) a season ago. The Red Wolves return all five starters from last year's team and added two impact transfer players to their roster. Arkansas State coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at the helm and has a record of, 57-70, and is, 28-43, in Sunbelt conference play. Balado was hired by ASU after spending 20 seasons as an assistant coach. He spent four years coaching under Rick Pitino at Louisville before being named the Red Wolves head man in 2017.

Something’s got to give:

Arkansas State is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8 percent shooting Texas Tech has given up to opponents. The Red Raiders are shooting 47 percent from the field, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5 percent shooting the Red Wolves have allowed. Arkansas State is averaging 74.9 points per game, 16.4 more than the 58.5-point average Texas Tech gives up to their opponents. The Red Raiders are averaging 81.9 points per game, 11.7 more than the 70.2 point per game average the Red Wolves have allowed teams. Texas Tech is shooting 34.6 percent from behind the arc, 7 percentage points higher than the 27.6 percent three-point shooting the Red Wolves give up. Arkansas State is shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 31.1 percent shooting Texas Tech has allowed from behind the arc. The Red Raiders are averaging 15.5 assists per game, 0.3 less than the 15.8 dimes per game the Red Wolves are averaging. Arkansas State is 58th in college basketball and 2nd in the Sunbelt conference in assists per game. Texas Tech has a 1.10 assist-to-turnover ratio, only .10 higher than the even 1.00 ratio from the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has 142 assists and 142 turnovers this year. The Red Raiders are second in the nation in rebounding margin, averaging a plus-14.5 margin and grabbing 42.9 boards per game. The Red Wolves are averaging 36.9 boards per game and are plus-2.3 in rebounding margin. Texas Tech is 17th in the NCAA with 18 forced turnovers per game. The defense is forcing 2.2 more takeaways than the 15.8 turnovers Arkansas State commits per game.

Three Red Wolves to keep an eye on:

1) Desi Sills (6-foot-2, Guard)

The junior combo guard leads Arkansas State and is fifth in the Sunbelt in scoring, averaging 16 points per game. His 1.9 steals per contest leads the Red Wolves and is third in the conference. Sills transferred to ASU after spending the last three seasons at the University of Arkansas. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while playing 20.8 minutes per contest for a Razorback team that advanced to the Elite Eight last year. Sills was the only player to compete in all 98 games over the last three seasons and logged 2,240 minutes for the Razorbacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7impzvuI8gQXZhaWxhYmxlIFRyYW5zZmVyIOKanO+4jzxicj48YnI+ ICAgICAgICAgICAgICBEZXNpIFNpbGxzPGJyPiAgICAgICDwn4+GQmFsbCBH dWFyZPCfj4Y8YnI+ICAgICAgICAgICAgICBBcmthbnNhczxicj4qKjIgWWVh cnMgb2YgRWxpZ2liaWxpdHkgUmVtYWluaW5nKio8YnI+PGJyPjggUFBHIHwg MyBSUEcgfCAyIEFQRyB8IDQzIEZHJSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2Rlc2lzaWxsczM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRlc2lz aWxsczM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy90cmFuc2ZlcnRhcGVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jdHJhbnNmZXJ0YXBlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3RyYW5zZmVycG9ydGFsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jdHJhbnNmZXJwb3J0YWw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OenZoUzl5Smh2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Tnp2aFM5eUpodjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmFuc2ZlciBUYXBlcyAoQFRy YW5zZmVyVGFwZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJh bnNmZXJUYXBlcy9zdGF0dXMvMTM3ODMxNjM1NTk1OTY2ODc0MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2) Norchad Omier (6-foot-7, Forward)

The sophomore power forward was named Sunbelt freshman of the year and first team all-conference a season ago. He was the first freshman to be named First Team All-Sun Belt since 2015. Omier is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game and is a monster on the boards. He leads his team and conference in rebounds this season with a 10.1 per game average. Omier is one of four freshmen since 1993 to average over 12 points and 12 rebounds in a season. He finished second in the nation last year with 15 double-doubles and had 19 games with 10 rebounds or more.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3JjaGFkIE9taWVyIGlzIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBwbGF5ZXIgZnJvbSBO aWNhcmFndWEgdG8gZXZlciBwbGF5IGRpdmlzaW9uIEkgY29sbGVnZSBiYXNr ZXRiYWxsLiBBbmQgdGhlIEFya2Fuc2FzIFN0YXRlIGZyZXNobWFuIGlzIG9u ZSBvZiB0aGUgdG9wIGZpcnN0LXllYXIgcGxheWVycyBpbiB0aGUgY291bnRy eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hlQ2Fu UGxheT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hlQ2Fu UGxheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU3RhdGVN Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVN0YXRlTUI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3VuQmVsdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU3VuQmVsdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hZZjBh QUJuNWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YWWYwYUFCbjVkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvbGxlZ2UgSW5zaWRlciBJbmMuIChAY29sbGVnZWluc2lkZXIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29sbGVnZWluc2lkZXIvc3Rh dHVzLzEzNjcyMjcxOTc1MTAwODY2NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWFyY2ggMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3) Marquis Eaton (6-foot-2, Guard)

The super-senior led the Red Wolves in scoring the last two seasons but is third on the team in points this year, averaging 11.9 per game. Eaton is second on the team with 3.6 assists per game and led the Sunbelt with 124 assists a season ago. He’s another versatile combo guard that can play on or off the ball. Eaton is one of four players in program history to log at least 1,000 points, 250 assists and 250 steals and is sixth in career scoring with 1428 points for Arkansas State. He's the one player on their roster you don’t want to put on the foul line. Eaton is shooting 93.5 percent from the free throw line this season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJxdWlzIEVhdG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRWF0b25NYXJxdWlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFYXRvbk1h cnF1aXM8L2E+IGxlZCBBcmthbnNhcyBTdGF0ZSBpbiBzY29yaW5nIGxhc3Qg c2Vhc29uIGF0IDEzLjMgcG9pbnRzIHBlciBnYW1lLiBIZSBzY29yZWQgZG91 YmxlIGZpZ3VyZXMgaW4gMjAgZ2FtZXMuIDxicj48YnI+NiYjMzk7MiZxdW90 OyBqdW5pb3IsIDgwIE9WUjxicj48YnI+MTMuMyBwcGcsIDMuMSBycGcsIDIu OCBhcGc8YnI+PGJyPldhdGNoIGhpcyBmdWxsIDE5LTIwIGhpZ2hsaWdodHM6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ydWx0NDF3SVNLIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vMnVsdDQxd0lTSzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Zrd2RC UnBvd1YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ma3dkQlJwb3dWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5leHQgT25lcyAoQE5YVDFTKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05YVDFTL3N0YXR1cy8xMjc1ODgxMzgzMjQ0NzI2Mjc1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjQsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Analyzing the matchup: