Game of the Day: Texas Tech's 2006 Insight Bowl victory
From M*A*S*H to Breaking Bad to Seinfeld, everyone appreciates a good rerun when there's no good first-run programming to watch. Even though there won't be any live college sports programming on television for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 crisis, there are plenty of quality Texas Tech reruns to enjoy.
Today's Texas Tech rerun is one of the most improbable wins in Red Raider football history, a record-setting comeback victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.