RedRaiderSports - Gage Harrelson commits to Texas Tech baseball

The Houston County High School (Warner Robins, GA) centerfielder announced his commitment over the weekend to play baseball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Perfect Game All American, BCS tournament most valuable player, and Rawlings Preseason All American are some of the accolades you will find on Gage Harrelson’s resume when it comes to travel baseball.

I’m blessed to announce that I have accepted a baseball scholarship to Texas Tech university! I can’t wait to play in the BIG 12 for the red raiders! #wreckemraiders @ttu_baseball @hocobaseball @5starnational 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/2lgxBPgIok

Harrelson is also rated an eight out of 10 on the Perfect Game player rating system. Harrelson said he plays all positions in the outfield with his primary spot at center.

“My reaction to the scholarship, well to say the least, just exciting and kind of breath taking,” Harrelson said, “because Texas Tech is a dream school, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent Texas Tech and playing baseball in Lubbock!”

Harrelson is a six-foot-three 175-pound hitter in the graduating class of 2022 who has hit consistently above .400 throughout travel and high school ball. Harrelson had his breath taken away getting offered a scholarship to play for the scarlet and black.

The recruiting process was one he enjoyed, especially since Harrelson played with Five Star National Burress, his travel baseball team that has won two national championships in the last couple of summers.

“I loved my recruiting process,” Harrelson said. “It was honestly amazing. It really couldn’t get any better than that it was smooth from start to finish. Texas Tech saw me from playing in junior national and liked what I brought to the table.”

Another reason why Harrelson chose the Red Raiders relates to former Red Raider Gabe Holt, who is also from Georgia and played in the outfield.

“Gabe set a great example of how a Georgia kid can go to Texas Tech and do big things,” Harrelson said. “I know Gabe personally. He’s a great guy, and he’s really helped me with my commitment to Texas Tech. And that’s also one of the reasons that I chose Texas Tech is because I know it can help me reach my max potential as a player and as a person.”

Harrelson also liked the relationship he had with the baseball coaching staff in head coach Tim Tadlock and assistant coach J-Bob Thomas.

“My relationships with the coaches were like no other,” Harrelson said. “I talked to them for about two weeks, and I already felt like I was a part of the family. They are high-class people and high-class coaches. Coach Tadlock and Coach J-Bob, you really can’t get any better than that.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it came as a shock to Harrelson and his high school team. The Bears were looking good and heating up before the pandemic took its course.

One thing is for sure. Harrelson is a fan of the family atmosphere. He received many greetings from Lubbock and the Red Raider family when he announced his commitment and is excited for the future.

“I like that Tech is very family-based and always there for you,” Harrelson said. “I bet I have received 100 ‘welcome to the family’ texts from the Texas Tech community, but from everything I’ve heard and seen, Tech has the best fan base in college baseball.”