Two days. 36 teams. Two future Red Raiders – Micah Peavy and Nimari Burnett (and some prospects that have been linked to Texas Tech).

That's what will be on display during the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas this weekend, Nov. 29-30. Peavy and Burnett recently signed with Texas Tech as members of the class of 2020. They will be competing against solid competition from across the country.

The Thanksgiving Hoopfest will take place at two locations.

Duncanville High School will host all Friday competitions and Saturday morning contests inside the Sandra Meadows Arena before the event concludes in the evening on Saturday at the home of the Dallas Mavericks – American Airlines Center.

