Future Red Raiders to showcase talents in Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Two days. 36 teams. Two future Red Raiders – Micah Peavy and Nimari Burnett (and some prospects that have been linked to Texas Tech).
That's what will be on display during the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas this weekend, Nov. 29-30. Peavy and Burnett recently signed with Texas Tech as members of the class of 2020. They will be competing against solid competition from across the country.
The Thanksgiving Hoopfest will take place at two locations.
Duncanville High School will host all Friday competitions and Saturday morning contests inside the Sandra Meadows Arena before the event concludes in the evening on Saturday at the home of the Dallas Mavericks – American Airlines Center.
Burnett, a 6-4 dynamic player, will play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sandra Meadows Arena at Duncanville High School with his Prolific Prep team from Napa (CA). They will go up against Lancaster High School (TX).
Peavy, a 6-7 threat from Duncanville High School, will also see action on Friday as Duncanville High will take on Montverde Academy (FL) at 9 p.m.
Burnett will lead his Prolific Prep team against St. Marks (TX) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.
Peavy will then face competition connected to two of the biggest names to ever play in the NBA.
Peavy and his Duncanville squad square off against Sierra Canyon (CA) – where the sons of Lebron James and Dwayne Wade play together – Bronny James and Zaire Wade. That game is slated to be the second-to-last game of the event at 7:30 p.m. at AAC.
Throughout the contest, fans also have an opportunity, as mentioned above, to see other prospects linked to Texas Tech play.
Other prospects connected to Texas Tech that are participating...
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|SCHOOL
|
Harrison Ingram (2021)
|
6-7
|
St. Marks
|
Langston Love (2021)
|
6-5
|
Montverde Academy
|
KJ Adams (2021)
|
6-7
|
Austin Westlake
|
Zach Clemence (2021)
|
6-10
|
Sunrise Christian Academy
|
Keonte George (2022)
|
6-4
|
Lewisville High School
|
Jordan Walsh (2022)
|
6-7
|
Dallas Faith Family Academy
|
Bryce Griggs (2022)
|
6-1
|
Bend Hightower High School
|
Arterio Morris(2022)
|
6-4
|
Dallas Kimball High School