Kasen Long with Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley

Texas Tech added to its 2024 class last week with the addition of Shallowater (TX) offensive lineman Kasen Long. While not yet rated by Rivals, Long is ranked as a three-star prospect per 247Sports and On3. Here are some fun facts about the newest member of Texas Tech's 2024 class.

Making Shallowater history

When Long signs with Tech next year, he will become the first recruit from Shallowater in Rivals database history to sign with a Power 5 program. He is just the third recruit in total from Shallowater in the Rivals database. TE Cameron Knight was a Texas State commit and RB Jarek Black, who is now an assistant coach at Shallowater, ended up signing with West Texas A&M.

Fence around West Texas

In his introductory press conference, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire noted how important it was to keep West Texas recruits at home with the Red Raiders. "One of the things we're gonna do here at Texas Tech is we're gonna go get the West Texas players. I know we gotta recruit everybody, I know that. But guys, we gotta keep the guys that were raised wearing red, black and white to stay in the red, black and white and that's gonna be very important to this staff. We gotta keep them home." Long's commitment - Shallowater HS is 11 miles from Jones AT&T Stadium - is just the latest example of that. Other West Texans to commit to Texas Tech under McGuire include Isaiah Crawford (Post), Kaden Carr (Cooper), John Curry (Coronado), Jmaury Davis (Clarendon), Marcus Ramon-Edwards (Lubbock Trinity Christian) and Chandlin Myers (Hawley) among others.

Unique size

While many programs are opting to recruit the biggest offensive lineman, recent data suggests taking leaner, athletic lineman could be the way to go as it relates to development. Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Long would be the lightest offensive lineman to sign with Texas Tech since Le'Raven Clark in the 2011 class. Clark checked in at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds out of Rockdale HS as part of the 2011 class.

Three for 2024