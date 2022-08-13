Fun facts about new Texas Tech DL commit Ansel Nedore

Ansel Nedore

The Texas Tech coaches continued adding to the 2023 class, this time in the form of Round Rock defensive lineman Ansel Nedore. Nedore was a long-time priority target for the staff and they were able to get him committed heading into his senior season. Here are some fun facts about the newest member of Texas Tech's 2023 class.

Second Round Rock commit in Rivals history

Nedore becomes the second Round Rock Dragon to commit to Texas Tech in Rivals database history. The first was offensive lineman Robert Castaneda as part of the 2014 class. Castaneda redshirted as a freshman and played in all 13 games in 2015. He then went to Ellsworth Community College for a year before ending up at Utah State for the final two seasons of his college career. Castaneda currently plays for the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League.

Not the first 'Ansel'

Nedore will become the second player with the first name 'Ansel' to play for the Red Raiders next fall. Fans might remember a lightly-used running back named Ansel Cole, who played for Tech in the mid-80's. His career long touchdown run of 87 yards vs Tulsa in 1983 is sixth longest in program history. Cole finished his career with 480 yards from scrimmage and eight (8) touchdowns.

512 to the 806

Nedore is the second defensive lineman from the '512' - Austin, TX and its suburbs - to commit to Tech in the 2023 class. The first was Manor's Jayden Cofield. Manor and Round Rock will play against each other on October 7th, 2022, which should be a good game to attend if you're a Texas Tech fan.

Defensive line galore