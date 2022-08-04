Fun facts about new Texas Tech commit Jordan Sanford

Jordan Sanford

The Texas Tech staff landed another big-time recruit on Thursday evening with Timberview defensive back Jordan Sanford announcing his decision to become a Red Raider. Here are some fun facts about the newest member of Texas Tech's 2023 class.

Back to Timberview

As part of the 2022 class, Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders were able to flip long-time Oregon commitment Landon Hullaby right before the early signing day. Hullaby, of course, also played his high school ball at Mansfield Timberview. This makes back-to-back classes for Texas Tech with a member of the Wolves' secondary. Going back to the beginning of the Rivals database Texas Tech has only signed one other player from Mansfield Timberview, that being four-star running back Eric Stephens as part of the 2009 class.

Unique name

When Jordan Sanford suits up for the scarlet and black next fall, he will become the first ever 'Sanford' in Texas Tech football history. Maybe that isn't all that surprising. Did you know that he will become just the second player with the first name 'Jordan' to play football at Texas Tech? Jordan Davis, a wide receiver at Tech from 2012-2014, was the first. Players with the last name Jordan include Curtis Jordan, a safety in the mid-70's and NFL Draft pick, and Trent Jordan, who played his only season in 1966.

Highly-ranked secondary recruit

Should Sanford hold his four-star ranking, he will become just the seventh four-star defensive back to sign with Texas Tech in the Rivals era. This doesn't count any recruits who are listed as athletes or are any other position. The others on the list: - Nigel Bethel II, 2014 - Tre'Vante Porter, 2010 - Leonard Hewitt, 2006 - Daniel Johnson, 2006 - Jamaal Jackson, 2003 - Raymond Pierce, 2002 It's relevant to note that Jmaury Davis, another current class of 2023 commit, is projected to play safety in Lubbock but is listed as an athlete per Rivals.

This many four-stars