RedRaiderSports - Fulton HC Rob Black talks former star player DeShawn Page

Tech landed one of their top targets yesterday in East Mississippi C.C. linebacker DeShawn Page. EMCC, of course, is the same school that former Tech linebacker and current Jacksonville Jaguar Dakota Allen played at as a sophomore, so the Red Raiders will look to make it 2-for-2 from Scooba, MS. Going back to his high school days though, Page was one of the best players in his state playing at Fulton high school in Tennessee. We reached out to his high school coach, Rob Black, to get the lowdown on the newest TTU commit.

What kind of player is Page and what kind of potential does he have at the next level?

"Yeah, DeShawn is a playmaker. He's a guy who is just super explosive and has a tremendous nose for the football. Just a game-changer for us and he's been the same way at East Mississippi."

What would you say some of his strengths are as a linebacker?

"He does well against the pass but the big thing for him is just running to the football. He's got speed to the football, he's got great instincts. Every time he tackles somebody they know he tackled them. He's just one of those guys that brings it every time. He loves the game, he's full of energy and he's just so versatile. He can play both inside and outside linebacker and I just think that makes him a tremendous gift for Texas Tech."

What kind of teammate is Page? Was he a team captain for you?

"Yeah he was a team captain for us. Very well respected by his teammates and he's just what a lot of coaches are looking for in a football player. I knew when he left us and went to East Mississippi that somebody was going to get a really good one and I'm proud of the fact that he went there. Sometimes taking the JUCO road is tough and he's weathered the storm, kept himself in a position to be recruited and now Texas Tech is getting themselves a good one."

I wanted to ask about your program at Fulton. Are there any other upcoming recruits that Texas Tech fans should keep an eye on moving forward?