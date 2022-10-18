On Tuesday, multiple players were made available to the media including Krishon Merriweather, Adrian Frye, Joseph Adedire, and Weston Wright.

All four echoed that the bye week helped everyone, but Wright spoke on how it helped the offensive line in practice. “I believe that we had a really great week of practice, like last week, and they gave us good time off, so we got to recover,” Wright said. “I definitely think that our entire unit, and pretty much the entire offense is excited to be back.” Wright spoke about what he’s seen from the West Virginia defensive line and how his unit can attack them. “I mean, the thing about West Virginia is you're going to see them try to create chaos a lot. They have very, very talented guys that they try to start sending all over the place and they try to get those matchups where those talented guys can be one on one or in a gap that we're not accounting for them.” Wright said. “I mean, this is my fourth year playing West Virginia third year playing Stills and I mean, I played him before and I think that if you can manage to hold there to keep them from creating that chaos and you'd be able to mesh together and get your plays off, that's what you really want.”

Merriweather spoke about the bye week and what it did for him. “I would say getting that rest was a good week for me,” Merriweather said. “Personally, I got to get my legs back, body feeling right, so it was good.” Merriweather also spoke on the West Virginia offense and what he has seen from JT Daniels and company. “I will say they play hard,” Merriweather said. “They’ve got a lot of plays that we had to stop and feel like we’ve got the game plan to do that.” Adrian Frye spoke more about the Red Raiders game plan against the Mountaineers and what he’s seen on film from West Virginia. “They’re very experienced. I've played against Ford-Wheaton and Sam James for a couple seasons now and those guys, they're experienced guys,” Frye said. “So we’ve just really got to be on our game because these are athletic guys can make a lot of catches and things like that. They’re a threat if you sleep on them.” Frye continued on Daniels and how the Red Raiders can slow down the pocket-passing quarterback. “He's a great pocket passer and that's something that we haven't seen all year, we've been battling a lot of dual threat quarterbacks, like Spencer Sanders and Clayton Tune, guys like that,” Frye said. “It's kind of a change-up for us and then he kind of like brings a calmness to an offense, that things aren't going to be as chaotic during the play.” Adedire spoke similarly on Daniels and what challenges he will face against a good running game and experienced quarterback. “He brings like precision passing, he's a really good passer. He throws dots,” Adedire said. “We’re just going to have to apply pressure on him, getting him uncomfortable. I guess you’ve got to approach it differently than a quarterback who's mobile.”