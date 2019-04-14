What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage was great the defense really did their thing. The 1-on-1s with the WR's and DB's was the highlight for me." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I didn't get a chance to really visit with any other recruits." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I am definitely interested in Tech." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "As far as narrowing things down or committing, I'm going to take my time and focus on getting better as a player. I am extremely grateful to be in this position as a sophomore. It is a blessing to have the leadership of my parents and my head coach George Teague to lean on."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "One thing I liked about the scrimmage was how the offense stayed determined throughout the course of the game. The receivers was the highlight of the game, because they were making big plays." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I spoke with a good amount of recruits at the game. And we shared our interest with the team." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I would be interested in Texas Tech, not only based off of today, but also because of how long I’ve kept up with the team and I’ve always been a big fan of Tech since I was young." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on narrowing down or committing to a college around the winter of 2019."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage was cool. It was a great atmosphere and great competition on the field." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I did speak with other recruits." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes I would definitely be interested in Tech if they offered. I would love to play college fb in state." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I’m not sure on that. I’m trying to get my recruiting rolling this spring first."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "I think it was a great experience for me cause I wanna get offered from them." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I talked to my coaches son Douglas Coleman lll." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yessir I would have interest in it. Ima get a offer from Texas Tech before I graduate." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "When I get to my senior year, I’m a freshman right now."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "Offense and defense played great today and I certainly looked at my position (running back) and it was effort shown and the athletes having fun. I really enjoyed the game even tho I made it late but it was a great experience. My favorite highlight was when QB Jett Duffey threw it long to Ezukanma for the spectacular catch. Awesome play." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I only spoke with my teammates currently at DeSoto but if I would have had the chance I would’ve love to experience their thoughts of football and college." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Texas Tech offers me it would be a college I look into as far as gpa requirements and the programs offered. The football organization would be good for me to keep an eye on. Great football team that I would think about going forward through my high school years." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "As of now and until my senior year I’m still planning on when making my decision on when I would do that."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "I had a lot of thoughts on the spring game today but the thing i mainly saw was they run a lot of RPO offense just like we do at our school . The highlight of the game was Doug Coleman III he was outstanding and has the potential to be a first round pick in my opinion." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I left early for a work out session so no I didn't get to talk to any recruits today." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If they offer me I will have plenty of interest in them, Texas Tech will be high on my list if Texas Tech offers me."

Texas Tech We here !! pic.twitter.com/asQBpLlisY — Chance Williams ⚡️ (@chance2williams) April 13, 2019

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage was very intense & I liked the energy of both offense and defense. The highlight of the scrimmage was Doug Coleman’s high energy on and off the field." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I didn’t get to speak with recruits after the game." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered it would definitely be a school I would be interested in." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I do not have any offers."

Texas Tech📍 — Tyrell Raby (@ykrell_) April 13, 2019

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage was very good I like the offense that they run also their defense was lock down." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "Yes I spoke to Yakiri Walker, Samari Collier and Shemar Turner while I was at the game." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes if Tech was to offer me I would lots of interest because I have a good relationship with some of the players and I like the coaching staff." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "Ideally I plan on committing to a school by my senior year."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "My thoughts on the scrimmage was Tech's defense was amazing and I enjoyed it a lot. The highlight was when they were doing the 1 on 1s." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "Yes I did." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I would loved to be offered by Tech and...my top interest." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "Senior year."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "Had a great time today! I think the extra OL vs. DL one on ones at the very end were fun to watch and added an element of competition." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I talked with Bryson, Blaine, and Isaiah during the game (all Allen teammates)." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I’d definitely consider Tech if they offered because I think I’d prefer to stay home and I enjoyed the environment in Lubbock last time I was there." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "Ideally, I’d commit before my senior season, but we’ll have to see."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "Texas Tech defense is amazing no doubt! The highlight of the scrimmage is when Jett Duffey threw that pretty deep ball." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "Yes my boys from DeSoto." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I see Tech in my top 5 in the future I love the air raid offense they have." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on committing going into my senior season."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "It was pretty good offense look nice." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "No I didn't." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I'm interested in any school interested in me, Tech is a good school." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I haven't received any offers yet."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "I loved the aggressiveness and dominance of the defense playing, and my favorite part of it that caught my attention was the 1 on 1’s and the highlight of the scrimmage was the big hits." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I spoke with multiple recruits about their interests in Texas Tech. There were plenty positive conversations." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If I was to receive an offer from Texas Tech I would definitely be interested." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on committing after playoffs (December 2019) when I make a final decision from my choices of colleges."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage today was a lot of fun, the highlight of the scrimmage for me was the one on ones, the thing I liked about the one on ones was that the defense was being aggressive and showing good coverage skills." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "Yes I spoke to a lot of recruits many of them were from my school." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "I would be honored to be offered by tech, Tech would be one of my top interests." Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on narrowing down things down during the mid point of the season and committing sometime after playoffs."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "The scrimmage was very motivating to me. Getting to see college level players compete with each other motivates me to make me want to go to the next level. The highlight of the scrimmage for me was getting to see the offensive line block. It is interesting to see what I could be doing in the future." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "Honestly, I did not get a chance to speak with other recruits from other schools. However, I spoke with recruits that are on my football team." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Texas Tech would most definitely be a school that I would have in mind if they offered me."

Ideally when do you plan on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on narrowing things down as soon as I find out what colleges are interested in me."

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "I thought the scrimmage was very interesting, my favorite highlight of the game was watching Douglas Coleman lock up the receivers. It was great to watch an alumni of my old school do big things." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "No sir I don’t get the chance to speak with the other recruits." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Texas Tech offered me, it would definitely be one of the schools I would look further into." Ideally when do you plans on narrowing things down or committing? "I plan on narrowing things down when I feel comfortable with the school that I choose, so I would probably say near my senior year."

Texas tech ♥️📍 — Ryan Armwood (@21eraaa) April 13, 2019

What were your thoughts on the scrimmage? What was the highlight of the scrimmage for you? "Yes sir. I enjoyed the scrimmage and especially the end one on one competition." Did you get to speak with other recruits at the game? "I only spoke with one other recruit about their involvement with Tech and how they were involved with the college." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If I was offed a scholarship to attend and play at Texas Tech for free I would take the offer in a heartbeat." Ideally when do you plans on narrowing things down or committing? "I intend on narrowing my options down after my senior season to find what college and what scholarship best fits me."

Glad I got to go out and watch Texas Tech at the Star, so happy I got the invite @TexasTechFB — Ty Smith (@Ty_Smith_72) April 14, 2019