How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The camp allowed me to compete in different ways, not just on on ones like most other camps." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "Me and my family drove around the campus and looked around where we could. I was not able to put on a jersey but I did get to look at their training room and weight room." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke mostly to coach Farmer and coach Cannova. They told me that I was a great player that they wanted on their team in the future." What was your reaction when you got the PWO offer? "It was my first true offer, PWO or other. It made me feel like I've always wanted to feel in all of this time that I've been playing football. And that's the feeling of being truly wanted by a team. Yes, other teams have looked at me and told me they wanted me, but it hasn't been anything like this."

Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Other camps I have planned on going to is one in Arkansas, Baylor, ASU and more. I haven't figured out all that I want to go to. I will be trying hard to come see a Tech game or more. Tech was an amazing campus and I was very glad to be able to visit this time."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "It was well organized and the coaches really evaluated everyone as athletes and it's one of the better camps I've been to. I enjoyed my time with coach Yost and competing." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "No." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to coach Wells for a while and he told me what their program was all about and he was interested in my athleticism and my size. I also talked to coach Yost, coach Patterson and coach Randolph." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I am very interested." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have camps coming up including Texas and TCU. I have attended Baylor, SMU and OU."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "Best camp I have been to yet - they did full coach evaluations on drills." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I only saw the indoor , the practice field and the stadium where we did 1 on 1’s. Did not get to tour nor try on uniforms." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "Coach Smith, Coach Yost, Coach Patterson - they each told me to keep doing what I am am doing because it’s working. That I turned some heads and had a great camp and that my 38” vertical translates to explosiveness in football." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love Tech, it’s my dream school!" Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I am doing Arkansas tomorrow. I already did Incarnate Word, Rice, SMU, University of Northern Colorado."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The Tech camp has been my favorite so far. I loved how there was a lot of coaching going on. It wasn’t just a showcase it was a learning opportunity." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I have got to see the facilities and they are amazing. I haven’t got to try on jerseys yet but that is something I’m looking forward to in the future." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to coach Yost for awhile and he just told me to keep working and that I will be on the radar. I talked to coach Randolph and he told me that he liked the way I work and he told me to keep working. I talked to coach P and he said he was glad to see me and that I looked good. I talked to coach Wells and he also told me to keep working and he was glad to see me." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I am very interested in Texas Tech. I have watched Tech play at the Jones since I was very very little and it would be a dream come true to put one of those jerseys on and play as a Red Raider. I love what Tech has going on right now." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I am looking to maybe go to Rice but I am not quite sure yet. I am playing a lot of summer baseball this year and it is taking up a lot of my time but I would love to make some room in there for me to visit a few other schools."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The camp went really well today. What I loved about this camp, is that you had more one on one time with your position coach, and the number of kids that were there made that easier." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I didn't tour the facility , try on the jersey or tour campus but I have done an unofficial visit at Tech in the past." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "While I was at the camp, I got to speak with Coach Wells and Coach Randolph a lot , there messages were both really positive. They both told me continue to get better and work on the little things." What are your thoughts on Tech's and what was your reaction when you got the offer? "I think that the new Texas Tech staff are getting ready to start a new foundation that'll help build the culture of the program tremendously. When I found out that I earned an offer, I felt that all the work that I have done has payed off!" Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Right now, I don't have any other camps in mind. Down the road I will be planning a trip back to Lubbock."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The camp was good compared to other camps I’ve been to. I like that the coaches actually took the time to teach us and coach us up." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I got to see the football facilities, but I didn’t take any pictures today." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to Coach Yost and Coach Smith the most and their message for me was to just keep working and to ball out next season." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "The school and the people are nice and welcoming. The coaches were too. My interest in playing there is really high. I enjoyed the camp." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I go to the Baylor on Sunday and then Mississippi State on the 20th."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The camp was really well run. It was different to the camps I’ve been to mainly because each coach was looking for something specific to help each player. I really liked getting to be around all the coaches and the facilities and things like that." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "I was able to be in the new indoor facility and got to see and camp on all of the practice fields. I think a lot more opportunities for seeing the campus will open when taking some more visits later this summer and things for me. But overall seeing and getting to play on Tech campus was really enjoyable." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I was mostly able to get coached by Luke Wells, the TE coach at Tech. He was super fun to be around and I liked his coaching style a lot. He really emphasized the TE position being utilized in the offense a lot more at Tech than it had been in the past." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I would really be interested in playing for Tech. There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the athletic programs right now and I would love to play in my hometown and help contribute to getting the football program up to that level." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Tech was my last camp that I have scheduled but I’ll be visiting there again unofficially in late July sometime to check it out some more. Other than that I’ve got nothing more planned yet."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "It was very interactive with every coach and did a few drills that were out of the ordinary." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "We toured the athletic building (locker room, meeting rooms, training room, etc)." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "Spoke mainly with RB coach Smith and QB coach Yost. I had been given insights on the playbook." What are your thoughts on Texas Tech and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I've loved Texas Tech since my first visit to the campus back in 2017 when I watched a home game against Kansas State." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?

"I'm headed to Baylor Sunday afternoon for camp this weekend."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it? "The coaches seemed to run it like an actual practice and they spent a lot of time teaching the techniques to us, and I liked that they included the o line in all of the athletic testing." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys etc? "We saw the stadium, practice facility, and the coaches offices." What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with Coach Wells, Coach Farmer, Coach Cannova, Coach Tommerdahl, Coach Luke Wells, and they all basically said that I have the size and frame along with the athleticism and toughness to play at Texas Tech, and that they’ll put some weight and strength on me." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what was your reaction when you got the offer? "I really like Coach Wells' style of play and I was very excited when he offered me." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I’m going to the Baylor camp Sunday, and TCU on Thursday, I definitely want to be back in Lubbock sometime in the fall to watch a game."

