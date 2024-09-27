Friday Flare
The Red Raiders have won two (2) straight games and are set to host the Cincinnati Bearcats tomorrow for a night game in The Jones. This week we cover a handful of new offers, the Red Raiders make ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news