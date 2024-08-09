Friday Flare
The coaches landed a new 2025 commitment, handed out a new 2025 offer and Fall Camp continued this week. We cover all of that and look at some highlights for a handful of the current 2025 commitmen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news