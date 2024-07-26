Friday Flare
Not a ton of movement on the recruiting trail this week, but the coaches are set to host 2026 prospects on campus this weekend for a pool party event and we look at some potential 2025 targets alon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news