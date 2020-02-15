Filling the shoes of a sibling or family member where they left a lasting legacy can be tough. For Jace Jung, it’s about replacing his older brother, Josh, who was a top-10 MLB Draft pick, at his own position at third base.

Nate Rombach (pronounced Rom-Back), on the other hand, has the weight on his shoulders up standing up to the family legacy. His grandfather, Bob Rombach, is one of the all-time winningest coaches in Texas high school baseball history coaching at Duncanville until 2007.

Both could have chosen a different landing spot but it all comes back to Lubbock. Rombach was actually selected by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft but instead chose to sign with Tim Tadlock and Texas Tech.

“The legacy he left here,” Jace Jung said, “I just wanted to continue it and just do the best I can for this team and just see how far we can make it.”

Continuing the legacy seems to be working out for the younger Jung. He recorded six hits in three games played and notched two homers on Saturday. Mix in 10 RBIs and Jung is filling in his older brother’s shoes at the plate – minus the bat ritual Josh made popular.

For Jace, it was a special feeling knocking his first dinger. He spoke with Josh following Saturday afternoon’s game in which Josh told him, “good hit out there!”

To hear comparisons to his brother is a usual thing, he said. He tries to ignore it, though. At first, Jace played shortstop in high school until Tadlock made him transition to his brother’s old spot. He admits at first it was rough but he’s finding his way at the corner. And for Josh, he was well-known for his glove.

“They got the same last name. That’ll make them very similar,” Tadlock said when asked what makes the brothers different from one another. “As far as, I mean, they’re two different players. Jace has got every bit as much power or more than Josh. He’s got every bit as much strike zone awareness. There’s not a whole lot of guys that can play catch like Josh.

The thing that’s going to separate Josh for a long time is his ability to defend is going to keep him on the field whatever level he plays at. That’s why they’re big leaguers. Those guys that are big leaguers can do that.”