Freshmen Jung, Rombach make presence known early, carry family legacies
Filling the shoes of a sibling or family member where they left a lasting legacy can be tough. For Jace Jung, it’s about replacing his older brother, Josh, who was a top-10 MLB Draft pick, at his own position at third base.
Nate Rombach (pronounced Rom-Back), on the other hand, has the weight on his shoulders up standing up to the family legacy. His grandfather, Bob Rombach, is one of the all-time winningest coaches in Texas high school baseball history coaching at Duncanville until 2007.
Both could have chosen a different landing spot but it all comes back to Lubbock. Rombach was actually selected by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft but instead chose to sign with Tim Tadlock and Texas Tech.
“The legacy he left here,” Jace Jung said, “I just wanted to continue it and just do the best I can for this team and just see how far we can make it.”
Continuing the legacy seems to be working out for the younger Jung. He recorded six hits in three games played and notched two homers on Saturday. Mix in 10 RBIs and Jung is filling in his older brother’s shoes at the plate – minus the bat ritual Josh made popular.
For Jace, it was a special feeling knocking his first dinger. He spoke with Josh following Saturday afternoon’s game in which Josh told him, “good hit out there!”
To hear comparisons to his brother is a usual thing, he said. He tries to ignore it, though. At first, Jace played shortstop in high school until Tadlock made him transition to his brother’s old spot. He admits at first it was rough but he’s finding his way at the corner. And for Josh, he was well-known for his glove.
“They got the same last name. That’ll make them very similar,” Tadlock said when asked what makes the brothers different from one another. “As far as, I mean, they’re two different players. Jace has got every bit as much power or more than Josh. He’s got every bit as much strike zone awareness. There’s not a whole lot of guys that can play catch like Josh.
The thing that’s going to separate Josh for a long time is his ability to defend is going to keep him on the field whatever level he plays at. That’s why they’re big leaguers. Those guys that are big leaguers can do that.”
Rombach talked about his move to Lubbock and how everywhere he goes in the baseball world people bring up his grandfather. He reminisced about the memories he has left of Bob.
The freshman said he wishes he had more memories of him though. The one thing he won’t forget is how hardworking Bob was in his life.
“I don’t feel pressure at all,” Rombach said. “It’s pretty cool to see all the people and the lives he’s touched – playing and coaching. I wouldn’t say pressure – more of just puts that on me for me to want to do the same thing that he did. We still have umpires in high school and even in college now that they umpired when he was coaching.”
Rombach’s bat was alive on Saturday. He hit a combined four home runs between the two contests. Three of those were three-run dingers. To continue that success it’s all about “staying where your feet are,” Rombach said.
“You don’t really want to think about it,” Rombach said about his successful Saturday at the plate. “Not really to the extent but it would be kind of like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter or something. I mean when you’re feeling good at the plate you don’t want to think about it. Just go up there and see the ball and hit the ball where it’s pitched and like Tadlock said, just react to it. Don’t really want to think about it and just trust your swing.”
Why did Rombach choose Texas Tech over joining the Miami Marlins system?
“I mean Tech has always been – it’s kind of been a family school,” Rombach said. “Both of my parents went here, my brother came here for a year. I mean I’ve always just liked Tech and obviously it’s a great baseball program. But, I just think it felt right for me, it was the right fit for me. This is where I wanted to be.”
“So, somebody would’ve had to draft you really, really high to keep you from coming here?”
“Yeah,” Rombach replied laughing. “Tech was definitely first. Hopefully in three years I’ll have that chance again but yeah just the coaching staff and the players and just the whole organization. I don’t know where else you would want to go if you’re coming out of high school and want to play real college baseball.”