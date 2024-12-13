Fresh Texas Tech OC Mack Leftwich getting reacquainted with Lubbock

The turnaround for Mack Leftwich seemingly happened overnight. The shift from quarterback at the University of Texas at El Paso to becoming the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech took place over the span of eight years, and with the opportunity firmly in his hands, Leftwich is aiming to make the most of it.

“I think first and foremost being a kid who grew up in Texas, I think from afar, l've always looked at this place and seen the success that it's had and seen the potential for growth,” Leftwich told the media Thursday. “It's a place where you can go and compete for championships. So, excited to be here, but yeah, that conversation with coach (Joey) McGuire and kind of his vision for the program and the culture that he's building here was something that I was really excited to be a part of.”

The final campaign of his playing career was in 2015, which saw Leftwich and the Miners come to Lubbock to suffer a blowout defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Red Raiders early in the season.

Leftwich’s football career was cut short due to an injury, a severe shoulder ailment that forced him to sit out his final two years of eligibility at UTEP. His coaching career began from there and has offered Leftwich a different take on football for himself and for his players.

“I've known I wanted to be a coach my whole life. My dad, he's still a high school football coach, at the time, he was coaching in college. And so from the time that I was three, four years old. I never wanted to be an astronaut or be a doctor or any of that stuff. I wanted to be a football coach.

So the blessing in it was that I just got to start a little bit early, a little bit earlier. And I think going through that gives me a little bit of a unique perspective and the ability to really relate to some of our guys who are going through different situations and adversity like that.”

Leftwich is a mentee of now-North Texas coach Eric Morris, who helped elevate Leftwich’s career at Incarnate Word. While in San Antonio, Leftwich rose from the ranks of graduate assistant to offensive coordinator, helping the Cardinals become one of the Southland Conference’s most prominent offensive forces.

It was at UIW that Leftwich extended offers to current Red Raiders Will Hammond and Jacob Ponton, giving the newly-christened coordinator some sense of familiarity around the building as he starts to build relationships with those that are still around.