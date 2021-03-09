RedRaiderSports - Frenship OL Karson Jones a name to watch for 2022

Frenship OL Karson Jones a name to watch for 2022
One of the top performers at the Coach O/806 HSSC West Texas showcase over the weekend was Frenship offensive tackle Karson Jones.
Jones, listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, just finished his first season as a Frenship Tiger after spending the first two seasons of his HS career at Springlake-Earth high school in Earth, Texas.
Since his impressive performance, he has seen his recruitment pick up with interest from several schools including the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Jones picked up his first scholarship offer from New Mexico on March 1st
... He is being followed on Twitter by several Texas Tech coaches including head coach Matt Wells, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and offensive line coach Steve Farmer
... Texas Tech recently offered Jones' teammate, 2023 offensive lineman Isaiah Kema
Thoughts on the West Texas Showcase: "I thought the camp was really well played out. I got to show off some of my agility and stuff like that. We got to get some technique teaching from (DFW offensive line trainer and former Prairie View A&M OL) Zach Collins. That was really good, he just helped me refresh some things that I've been trying to work on. We then went 1-on-1's and I thought I did really well there. There were some real good kids there, some fast ones, more than what I'm seeing every day at Frenship and it was just good to get out there and compete a little bit with some more people around the area."
New Mexico offer: "I was in disbelief really because I've just been grinding and waiting and being patient on my first offer and then it finally came. It was kind of relief off my back because now I can say all this hard work is paying off. I was just really, really happy."
I had a great time getting better at the West Texas Showcase today! Thank y’all for such a great camp!! @simplyCoachO @806HsscConnect @ZachIsGreat_ pic.twitter.com/SN4ykt9uUU— Karson Jones (@KarsonJones7) March 8, 2021
Other schools showing interest: "From the very beginning Kansas and coach Lee Grimes over there have been contacting me heavily, they were one of the first ones. Shortly after that Air Force was contacting me, and just recently Baylor's offensive line coach has been texting me a couple days a week. Akron, they just sent me an edit too."
Interest in Texas Tech: "It would be great to play for Tech, they would definitely be in my top five dream schools to go to and play college football. Staying close to home would be one of the big things not just for myself but also my family - because they're all an hour away - and it would just be a blessing to stay so close so they'd be able to watch. It'd be great."
Talk with coach Farmer: "He reached out after the camp and said congratulations on winning MVP. Left tackle Caleb Rogers was there helping out and I was just telling him how much he helped me and I really appreciated him. He told me that coach Farmer is a good dude and that he hopes to see me at the camps on campus this summer."
Other sports: "I've been doing track, I do shotput and discus on varsity. We've been going around and doing that, we've had two meets so far. I'm always trying to work with my technique, with my coach. We've been doing that four times a week and I'm always in the weight room too, just trying to get bigger and stronger like always."
What his Frenship team needs to do to improve in 2021: "I think the big one is just being very disciplined. That's something we've been trying to work on, that's something we've been lacking are just the little things that can cost us the game. So we've just been working on those little things in practice. We were also young last year, it was my first year at Frenship and it was a good experience for us.
We also need to keep our quarterback and all our skill players healthy. That'd be great if that would happen because our quarterback will make us go farther than what we did last year."