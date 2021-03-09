RedRaiderSports - Frenship OL Karson Jones a name to watch for 2022

One of the top performers at the Coach O/806 HSSC West Texas showcase over the weekend was Frenship offensive tackle Karson Jones.

Jones, listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, just finished his first season as a Frenship Tiger after spending the first two seasons of his HS career at Springlake-Earth high school in Earth, Texas.

Since his impressive performance, he has seen his recruitment pick up with interest from several schools including the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Jones picked up his first scholarship offer from New Mexico on March 1st

... He is being followed on Twitter by several Texas Tech coaches including head coach Matt Wells, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and offensive line coach Steve Farmer

... Texas Tech recently offered Jones' teammate, 2023 offensive lineman Isaiah Kema

Thoughts on the West Texas Showcase: "I thought the camp was really well played out. I got to show off some of my agility and stuff like that. We got to get some technique teaching from (DFW offensive line trainer and former Prairie View A&M OL) Zach Collins. That was really good, he just helped me refresh some things that I've been trying to work on. We then went 1-on-1's and I thought I did really well there. There were some real good kids there, some fast ones, more than what I'm seeing every day at Frenship and it was just good to get out there and compete a little bit with some more people around the area."

New Mexico offer: "I was in disbelief really because I've just been grinding and waiting and being patient on my first offer and then it finally came. It was kind of relief off my back because now I can say all this hard work is paying off. I was just really, really happy."