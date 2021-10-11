Freeman is commit No. 9 for 2022

Matt Wells and the Red Raider coaching staff added a commitment to the 2022 recruiting class over the weekend, landing a verbal commitment from Heritage Hall (Okla.) athlete Gavin Freeman a day after offering and hosting him on campus for an unofficial visit. The standout athlete has been in touch with the Texas Tech coaches for a while now, and did not hesitate on making his commitment once the coaches offered him a full ride scholarship. "I started hearing from the Tech coaches earlier this year, it was the beginning of the summer and I had posted a video of me jumping out of a pool on social media. I believe it was Coach (Luke) Wells that followed me, and then a few weeks later he invited me to a camp at Texas Tech. I attended the camp in Lubbock and performed pretty well. "The coaches and I stayed in touch, and they were starting to show a lot of interest in me since then. I talked with them, and the coaches wanted to watch my senior film and continued to say that they really liked me as a player. I mostly kept in touch with Coach (Luke) Wells, Coach (Preston) Pehrson and the recruiting staff." Freeman continued to build a relationship with the Tech coaches over the past few months, and they called last week to invite him and his family to the game this weekend. "We started talking more and more, and the coaches kept calling me, so I knew they were interested. Coach Wells called my Dad and asked if we could get to Lubbock for a visit. He called later that night and we all talked, setup the visit for this past weekend. We made the trip and arrived in Lubbock on Friday afternoon. "It was me, my Dad, my Mom and my brother on the visit. When we first arrived, I was able to watch the team practice and go through the walk through. From there, we went on a tour of the program and facilities. I was able to see some of that when I visited for the camp, but this time I was able to spend more time looking around and talking with the coaches during the tour."

After touring the faclities, Freeman and his family met with head coach Matt Wells in his office. "When we were done with the tour, the coaches took us to meet with Matt Wells and that is when they offered me a full ride scholarship to play at Texas Tech. I was in there with my parents and my brother, and at first we were just catching up and they were talking with my family. My Dad has known the Wells brothers for a while, becuase my Dad and Luke Wells played football together at Oklahoma. "I cannot remember exactly how it happened, but at some point in the conversation, we shifted to talking about me and how much they liked me as a player. Coach (Matt) Wells said they wanted to offer me a full ride scholarship to play for them at Texas Tech, and even though I felt like an offer was coming, it felt like a surprise and I don't really remember what else we talked about because I was just excited." Freeman went on to share more about receiving the offer, then making his commitment to the coaching staff only moments later.

"I knew that I wanted to commit and had talked about it with my parents, but after Coach Wells offered me in the meeting, we started to leave and go take a photoshoot in the Tech uniforms. Before we left, we took a picture with Coach Wells outside of his office. I stopped Coach Wells in the hallway and told him that I wanted to commit, and everyone started to get excited and cheering right there. The entire coaching staff was excited, especially Coach Wells." The 5-foot-10, 170-pound athlete also shared what the coaches like about him as a prospect and how he can fit into the Tech program as a player. "Coach (Luke) Wells was telling me that I can do great things with my abilities in the Tech offense. The coaches see me playing slot receiver, and they like my versatility to help on special teams with kick returns and punt returns. They also mentioned my speed, my hands and my quickness when running routes at receiver."

