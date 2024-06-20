Recruiting and adding blue-chip prospects has started to become a regular occurrence for Texas Tech, with several slowly starting to phase their way into the Red Raiders’ recent high school classes.

Following the first major official visit weekend June 7-9, Tech added a second 2025 four-star wide receiver prospect in Frisco (TX) Lone Star’s Bryson Jones.

Boasting an offer list consisting of several notable schools from around the nation, Jones ultimately decided to stay home after his visit to Lubbock went according to plan.

“First I want to say all glory to God, none of this would be happening without him,” Jones told RedRaiderSports.com. “My first time going out there to Lubbock I had a great time, the players showed me a lot. Coach (Justin) “Juice” (Johnson), the wide receivers coach and my family, they have really good connections with him. My dad used to coach him in high school back then. Me, my dad and my mom they kind of already knew who that was. They already know he’s gonna have me in good hands. Me going out there, I had a good time.”

The pre-existing connection to the now-second year receivers coach paid dividends in earning the commitment from Jones.

Johnson and the Red Raiders snagged their second four-star WR of the 2025 class, Jones joining Stephenville product Tristian Gentry in pledging to West Texas.

The “REALationships” which the program prides itself in made Jones’ decision essentially a no-brainer.

“Yeah I kind of already knew off rip, this is my place,” Jones said. “This is where God wants me to be at, like I said, with people that are gonna have me in good hands. I know Juice, I trust him and that’s gonna be my new coach. I just can’t wait to get that work in. Him just being my coach I trust him a lot.”