Four-star WR commit Bryson Jones finds trust, love with Texas Tech
Recruiting and adding blue-chip prospects has started to become a regular occurrence for Texas Tech, with several slowly starting to phase their way into the Red Raiders’ recent high school classes.
Following the first major official visit weekend June 7-9, Tech added a second 2025 four-star wide receiver prospect in Frisco (TX) Lone Star’s Bryson Jones.
Boasting an offer list consisting of several notable schools from around the nation, Jones ultimately decided to stay home after his visit to Lubbock went according to plan.
“First I want to say all glory to God, none of this would be happening without him,” Jones told RedRaiderSports.com. “My first time going out there to Lubbock I had a great time, the players showed me a lot. Coach (Justin) “Juice” (Johnson), the wide receivers coach and my family, they have really good connections with him. My dad used to coach him in high school back then. Me, my dad and my mom they kind of already knew who that was. They already know he’s gonna have me in good hands. Me going out there, I had a good time.”
The pre-existing connection to the now-second year receivers coach paid dividends in earning the commitment from Jones.
Johnson and the Red Raiders snagged their second four-star WR of the 2025 class, Jones joining Stephenville product Tristian Gentry in pledging to West Texas.
The “REALationships” which the program prides itself in made Jones’ decision essentially a no-brainer.
“Yeah I kind of already knew off rip, this is my place,” Jones said. “This is where God wants me to be at, like I said, with people that are gonna have me in good hands. I know Juice, I trust him and that’s gonna be my new coach. I just can’t wait to get that work in. Him just being my coach I trust him a lot.”
Unlike several prospects of the past, the Red Raiders were not the first to notice Jones’ talents, far from it, even. Texas Tech offered Jones in February, months after his first offer came from Tulsa in November of 2023.
By the time the Red Raiders came calling, Jones had received offers from Utah, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and SMU, among others. Tech had plenty of ground to make up when recruiting Jones, but it eventually paid off with his commitment.
“With me taking my visits to other schools and stuff and with me taking my visit to (Texas Tech), it just really stood out with me,” Jones said. “They were just being honest with me, not saying these other schools weren’t being honest, I had a great time out there with those other schools like Arkansas and SMU.
I had a good time but I just feel like Texas Tech showed me love. How I’d fit in the offense and they just really showed me love, I really liked it. My parents loved it too, they had a good time, as well.”
After his commitment, Jones was slated to visit Boston College and Texas A&M, but has instead opted to shut down his recruitment. “No more OVs,” he told RedRaiderSports.com.
Hosted on his OV by two talents that he will eventually share the meeting room with, Caleb Douglas and Micah Hudson, Jones was won over by the outpouring of the show of support from his future teammates and others on the staff, such as Director of Player Personnel Brian Nance.
Jones is sold on Texas Tech’s apparel move to adidas, and he expressed his excitement on the South Endzone renovations and Womble Football Center projects.
What is at the forefront of his mind, however, is what he can offer the Red Raiders on the field once he makes it to campus.
“One thing I want to say to these fans, when I get there, I’m gonna change that program,” Jones said. “Y’all are gonna remember me. When I get up there, we’ll go straight to work, hopefully we’re gonna win that championship. Let’s get that.”
