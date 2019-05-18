News More News
Four-star Tyreek Smith commits to Texas Tech

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Tyreek Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four-star Tyreek Smith, a former Texas A&M signee, has committed to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The skilled forward, who visited the South Plains last week, also held offers from Florida, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU and others during his recruitment.

Smith is the Red Raiders' fifth commitment for the 2019 class, joining a stellar group of high school prospects that includes five-star Jahmius Ramsey, four-star Terrence Shannon Jr. and three-stars Clarence Nadolny and Russel Tchewa.

