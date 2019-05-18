Four-star Tyreek Smith commits to Texas Tech
Four-star Tyreek Smith, a former Texas A&M signee, has committed to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The skilled forward, who visited the South Plains last week, also held offers from Florida, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU and others during his recruitment.
We Cutting Up in Lubbock, Tx ❤️🖤 1000% Committed #GunsUp👆🏾 pic.twitter.com/8Dk21wQYa4— tyreek smith (@Cutup_reek) May 18, 2019
Smith is the Red Raiders' fifth commitment for the 2019 class, joining a stellar group of high school prospects that includes five-star Jahmius Ramsey, four-star Terrence Shannon Jr. and three-stars Clarence Nadolny and Russel Tchewa.