Four-star TE Matt Ludwig returns for another visit to Texas Tech

One of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2026 class hails from Billings West HS in Billings, Montana.

Texas Tech is looking to make tight end Matt Ludwig the first player out of Montana to sign with the Red Raiders in Rivals database history. In fact, Ludwig is the only player from Montana in Rivals database history to even hold an offer from Texas Tech.

After visiting Lubbock over the summer, Ludwig was back in West Texas earlier this month to take in Texas Tech's Homecoming game vs Baylor.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Ludwig following the visit to recap his time on campus, learn what other programs he's heavily considering, find out when he plans to make his final decision + more.

What you need to know...

... Ludwig currently holds 28 offers to his name, including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington and others.

... The Red Raiders offered Ludwig back in February 2024, as the Red Raiders were Ludwig's second overall offer.

... Ludwig previously visited Texas Tech in June over the summer, and returned for the Homecoming game vs Baylor in mid-October.

... Texas Tech TE's coach Josh Cochran went up to Montana to visit and watch Ludwig play during the Red Raiders' bye week

... Through 9 games as a junior, Ludwig has caught 44 passes for 710 receiving yards and four (4) receiving touchdowns. He's also added 28 rushing yards and two (2) more scores on the ground, as well as chipping in with seven (7) tackles on defense.

... On the track the 6-foot-4, 235 pound Ludwig boasts an impressive 11.44 100 Meters, while also competing for Billings West in the 4x100 Relay, the Shot Put (PR 45' 3.5") and Discus (PR 143' 5")