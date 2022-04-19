Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer enjoys trip to Texas Tech

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is coming off a season where he coached one of the most prolific passing attacks in college football history.

In 2021 Western Kentucky quarterbacks, led by future NFL Draft pick Bailey Zappe, threw for over 6,000 yards and 63 touchdowns. Kittley also had a huge part in Patrick Mahomes' development when he was an assistant quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2015-2017.

To say Kittley knows what a good quarterback looks like when he sees one would be an understatement. After landing a commitment from Justin Northwest's Jake Strong in 2023, Kittley has continued recruiting for the future.

Highly-touted 2024 gunslinger Mabrey Mettauer picked up an offer from Texas Tech, and the 6-foot-6, 220 pound prospect from The Woodlands recently took an unofficial visit to Lubbock to meet the staff and see what the Red Raiders have to offer.

What you need to know...

... Mettauer initially picked up his offer from Texas Tech via the former staff, back on June 12th, 2021 before the new staff re-offered.

... In addition to Texas Tech, Mettauer also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, North Carolina and TCU among others.

... As a sophomore, Mettauer put up 2,461 passing yards, 444 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns. He was named the District 13-6A Most Valuable Player.

Texas Tech visit: Mettauer visited Texas Tech for the April 8th spring practice. What made the visit unique was that it wasn't a big visit day, in fact Mettauer was the only recruit on campus which allowed him to spend more one-on-one time with the coaches.

"I flew in early that morning and then we went to the main building where all the coaches offices were. There I got greeted by coach (Zach) Kittley and coach (Joey) McGuire. Coach McGuire definitely went out of his way to make me feel super special on the visit. He was with us a lot of the time.

Me and my mom sat down in his office with coach McGuire and coach Kittley and we just talked about life really for about an hour. It just made us feel super comfortable and like 'this could be somewhere I could be one day'.

Coach Kittley is just a great guy. He knows a lot about the game and I feel like it would good to be under somebody like that who could teach me. I was in their quarterback meeting and just the way he teaches the game and how much knowledge he has about it, it's something special."

Potentially playing in Zach Kittley's offense: "Oh for sure (it makes Texas Tech more intriguing), it's a quarterback-friendly offense. His quarterback broke the NCAA record and threw for 60 touchdowns and almost 6,000 yards so he definitely knows what he's doing with quarterbacks."