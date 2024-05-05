2025 Boerne (TX) HS four-star offensive lineman Logan Schram has long been a Texas Tech priority.

In fact, Schram was offered by the Red Raiders on May 3rd, 2022, exactly two years to the date of him stepping foot in Lubbock for his official visit over the weekend.

That said, the official visit was an important one. After all, Texas Tech underwent a coaching change at offensive line with Stephen Hamby departing and Clay McGuire taking over as the new Red Raider offensive line coach earlier this year.

Following the official visit RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-6, 300 pound prospect to recap his time on campus, where Texas Tech sits in his recruitment, his decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was his third overall offer, trailing only Incarnate Word and UTSA. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound Schram is now up to 15 total scholarship offers.

... In addition to Texas Tech, Schram has already officially visited TCU and he also has one scheduled with Arkansas. Texas A&M is another program who could receive an OV.

... As a junior Schram was named the District 14-4A DI Offensive Lineman Of The Year after helping the Greyhounds put up over 2,300 rushing yards on the season

... Schram set a personal record in the Shot Put this spring with a throw of 49' 8.25" per his athletic.net profile