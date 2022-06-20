One of the higher-rated recruits in Lubbock for Texas Tech's big official visit weekend was Timberview four-star safety Jordan Sanford. Sanford has long been a priority target for Texas Tech, and this was at least his third time on campus this year.

Sanford, who recently put out his top nine schools, is in the middle of his run of official visits and plans to see all of his top schools before making a decision in the coming weeks.



What you need to know...

... Sanford announced his offer from Tech on December 16th, 2021. At the time, the Red Raiders were his second offer behind only Arkansas.

... On June 1st, 2022 Sanford listed his top 9, which consisted of (in no order) SMU, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Texas Tech, Washington, Northwestern and Oklahoma State.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Sanford put up 34 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, seven passes defended and a touchdown defensively. He also added four catches for 57 yards on offense. Following the season, he was named honorable mention District 5-5A defensive back.

... Sanford is also a standout on the track, recently running a 10.55 100 meter dash in the District 7/8 Area Championships to place first.