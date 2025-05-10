Four-star DB Davontrae Kirkland: "Tech is building something special"

Davontrae Kirkland, a fast-rising safety from Waco (TX) University, continues to boost his stock in the recruiting ranks. After receiving just one offer in 2023, he has since added 12 more from schools across the country eager to secure his commitment.

He recently released a list of his top six schools, with Texas Tech making the cut alongside Houston, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma, and TCU.

Kirkland also made the short trip from Waco to Dallas to compete at the Rivals Dallas Camp, where the highly sought-after defender spoke about the event, his relationship with the Texas Tech coaching staff, his commitment timeline, and more.

What you need to know...

... Kirkland holds 13 offers overall, with Texas Tech and Baylor being first Power 4 offers.

... Has has taken two unofficial visits to Texas Tech

... Kirkland was the Elite 11 camp top defensive back, regardless of class in Austin.

... Credited with 83 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception in his sophomore season.

... Kirkland's nickname is "D-Train"

What he's trying to show during Rivals camp: "I'm going out there to compete, get my name out, and show everyone that I can go up against the best of the best."

Releasing a top 6: "Just to show the schools that have been showing me the most love, and the ones I'm genuinely interested in."