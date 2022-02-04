Four-star Brandon Garrison talks Texas Tech recruitment and upcoming visit

With Texas Tech losing players such as Marcus Santos-Silva, Bryson Williams, and possibly Kevin Obanor after this year, the coaching staff will need more bigs in the coming seasons.

One possible addition could be Del City (OK) four-star forward Brandon Garrison.

Garrison's recruitment, who plays at Del City HS in Del City, Oklahoma, has been heating up recently and has gained offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Texas Tech to name a few. Being one of the best forwards in the nation, Texas Tech is recruiting Garrison hard and the interest seems to be mutual.

“I have lots of interest in Texas Tech. I think this program is already great with Mark Adams at the helm. My relationship with the coaching staff is beginning to get closer and closer every day. I talk to coach Barret Peery pretty much every day."

...Any connections to Tech?

"Yes, Drew Steffe. That’s my guy. We played AAU together. Sadly, we won’t be playing together this upcoming summer because of things that have happened but Drew is like a brother to me.”

...Do you plan to officially visit?

“Yes. Last night I was talking to coach Peery and asked him about setting up an official visit and he said he would work on it and figure out a time that will work with their schedule.”

...Other schools that you want to visit?

“Probably Texas and Baylor. I enjoy the Big-12 conference a lot.”

...Other schools that are also standing out?

“Right now all of the schools that have offered me have been showing tons of love so they are all equal right now. Not one school is standing out more than the other right now so we will just have to see what school will start making some bigger pushes.”

...Opinion on the Texas Tech vs. UT game?

“I had a game at the time as that game but I got to watch some of it. Seeing how many fans there were was so crazy to me. Something that I would definitely possibly want to be a part of."

...How are the talks with coaches and what kind of role do they want you to play?

“We haven’t really started having talking about what role that I would play there yet but recently we’ve just been talking about the school, how good the program is, and the culture that they’ve built.”

...What factors will your decision come down to?

“Somewhere that just shows me the most love and a place where I can come in right away and fit in and play at.”

...Do you have any idea of when you would like to commit somewhere?

“Yes, definitely before my senior season.”

...What is the best part of your game

“I feel like the best part of my game is just running the floor, blocking shots, and just finishing around the rim.”

This season he is averaging 16.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists a game as a junior at Del City High School.