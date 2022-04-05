One of the top recruits to come out of West Texas in recent years is Abernathy athlete Anthony White.

White is currently ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect, the No. 54 player in Texas and the No. 21 athlete in his class.

White took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech on Tuesday afternoon, which is at least his fourth visit to check out the Red Raiders in the last six months after coming for two football games during the season and Junior Day earlier this year.

What you need to know...

... White announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 9th, just a day after Joey McGuire was announced as the new head coach.

... He has since picked up offers from Buffalo, SMU, New Mexico State, Texas, Navy, Vanderbilt and Utah State.

... As a junior, White put up 1,331 all-purpose yards, 61 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five interceptions and 19 total touchdowns

... Those numbers helped White get selected to the Padilla Poll 3A D2 All-State 1st Team Offense. He was also named 1st Team All-District wide receiver and strong safety.

Unofficial visit: "It was really crazy because you can actually see what they do behind the scenes, other than people coming to the game and seeing how they play. We got to watch practice, we got to see all the drills and we got mental reps for ourselves just preparing for next year.

I was really focusing on how everybody interacted with each other. Literally everybody on the team had the same energy and it was very hype."

Texas Tech coaches: White says his main contacts at Tech are director of player personnel James Blanchard, head coach Joey McGuire and secondary coach Marcel Yates.

"We all keep in touch with each other. I hear from them about two or three times a week for sure.

Coach Blanchard, he's my guy. He's the one who always checks up on me, sees how the family is doing. That's really how all the coaches are and that's something I really like."