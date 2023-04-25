As head coach Grant McCasland continues to jumpstart his program at Texas Tech, the last week has brought on a couple of signees out of the transfer portal in Darrion Williams (Nevada) and Chance McMillian (Grand Canyon).

This week McCasland and his staff have offered the first high school prospects of the new regime. One of the recruits to earn an offer from Texas Tech was 2024 Newman Smith forward Nicolas Codie.

Codie plays his AAU ball for Southern Assault, and is coming off an excellent weekend at the Adidas 3SSB tournament in Iowa which has led to his latest round of offers.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Codie for his reaction to the offer.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Codie also holds offers from California, Colorado State, New Mexico, North Texas, Saint Louis, Sam Houston State, TCU, UT Arlington and Tulsa.

... As a junior Codie averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. He was named District 9-5A MVP, 1st Team All-District and to the All-Region Team.

... Codie's father, Nakia Codie, was a safety at Baylor in the mid-90's at the same time Grant McCasland was playing college basketball in Waco. The two have known each other for a while and that is part of the relationship here. Nakia would go on to play a season for the Detroit Lions and three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

... Codie lists a 7'2" wingspan and along with basketball also competes in track & field. He runs in the 4x400 relay and his personal record in the triple jump is 38 feet.

What it means to have the Tech offer: "Having an offer from Texas Tech means a lot. It's a high level program and I’ve been knowing about the success of Texas Tech basketball for a long time."

Relationship with coach McCasland, coach Braeuer and coach AC: "They all have an at home feeling to them. It helps that coach McCasland and my dad go way back so he's already comfortable with my family and he has a real welcoming feeling to him."