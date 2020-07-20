RedRaiderSports - Former Utah State QB Henry Colombi announces transfer to Texas Tech

Former Utah State QB Henry Colombi announces transfer to Texas Tech
Looking for another signal caller, the Texas Tech staff made a familiar addition to the quarterback room. Former Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi entered the transfer portal last Wednesday and less than a week later announced his intentions to play his final two seasons in Lubbock.
... Coming out of high school, Colombi was ranked as a 5.6 3-star quarterback and the No. 100 prospect in the state of Florida.
... He initially chose Utah State over offers from Arkansas and Iowa State among others.
... As a backup to first-round pick Jordan Love the previous two seasons, Colombi has thrown for 460 yards and added 139 rushing yards in his career. He has accounted for four total touchdowns in limited action.
Texas Tech staff: "I've been talking to both coach (David) Yost and coach (Matt) Wells since I entered the portal. I think I went in last Wednesday so for the past four or five days they've both been in contact with me and that's something that I really appreciated - that they've both been reaching out to me."
Choosing Utah State out of high school: "Coming out of high school, knowing that I was going so far from home, I'm really, really big on family and it's really important to me. When I went out to Utah State they expressed a really family-oriented environment and they took me in with open arms. They supported me so I figured three years later, that's still the type of staff I want, one that's very family-oriented and I couldn't see a better fit."
Why Texas Tech: "Another big thing for me was going to a place that I've ran the offense at before. I ran this offense for the past few years, I know the offense so I don't have to go in and learn an entire new playbook. Then again, just the relationship with the coaches and it's also a little bit closer to home. That's another big thing for me and it means a lot to me."
Learning from Jordan Love: "Jordan is a great guy, we're really good friends. I've learned a lot from him the past few years. When I went in I was a young, immature kid and he taught me how to be mature, how to handle my business. One of the biggest things I learned from him was that there are different ways to lead. It's not always the yelling at people, there's different ways to lead as long as you know who you're talking to so that's one of the main things I learned from him."
Strengths as a player: "I'm a smart quarterback, I have a high completion percentage and I'm accurate. I can also run around a little bit. People think of me as a pro-style quarterback but I see myself as more of a dual-threat."
Eligibility: Colombi comes to Lubbock as a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is not a grad transfer, but he will be filing an appeal to play immediately.
"I'm not a grad transfer but I'll be making my appeal."
Arrival in Lubbock: "I don't know the exact date but I know that sooner rather than later would be ideal. As soon as I get that chance I'm gonna go out there."
