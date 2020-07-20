RedRaiderSports - Former Utah State QB Henry Colombi announces transfer to Texas Tech

Looking for another signal caller, the Texas Tech staff made a familiar addition to the quarterback room. Former Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi entered the transfer portal last Wednesday and less than a week later announced his intentions to play his final two seasons in Lubbock.

What you need to know...

... Coming out of high school, Colombi was ranked as a 5.6 3-star quarterback and the No. 100 prospect in the state of Florida.

... He initially chose Utah State over offers from Arkansas and Iowa State among others.

... As a backup to first-round pick Jordan Love the previous two seasons, Colombi has thrown for 460 yards and added 139 rushing yards in his career. He has accounted for four total touchdowns in limited action.

Texas Tech staff: "I've been talking to both coach (David) Yost and coach (Matt) Wells since I entered the portal. I think I went in last Wednesday so for the past four or five days they've both been in contact with me and that's something that I really appreciated - that they've both been reaching out to me."

Choosing Utah State out of high school: "Coming out of high school, knowing that I was going so far from home, I'm really, really big on family and it's really important to me. When I went out to Utah State they expressed a really family-oriented environment and they took me in with open arms. They supported me so I figured three years later, that's still the type of staff I want, one that's very family-oriented and I couldn't see a better fit."