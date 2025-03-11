Former RRS staffer Justin Apodaca named La. Tech Scouting Specialist

Former RedRaiderSports.com lead staff writer and recruiting analyst Justin Apodaca announced Tuesday his hiring to Louisiana Tech football's “Scouting Specialist” role. Apodaca, an August 2024 graduate of Texas Tech, is believed to be one of the youngest full-time personnel staffers in the nation at just 21 years old.

In his new role, Apodaca will handle grading and evaluating of high school and transfer portal prospects, as well as taking care of advanced scouting for LTU’s opponents for the 2025 season.

Having spent time as the lead staff writer and recruiting analyst for RedRaiderSports, Apodaca joins the Bulldogs’ staff after spending several years in Lubbock, covering Texas Tech Athletics’ programs ranging from football, basketball and baseball.

Apodaca’s in-depth coverage of both Tech Athletics, as well as recruiting, played a critical role in jumpstarting his time into the scouting realm.

The skills displayed in his analysis of prospects and timely jumps into the film room for commitments coupled with his weekly football scouting reports will translate heavily in his time in Ruston.

Apodaca also recently spent time as a Recruiting Assistant for FCS program Tennessee Tech, for which he assisted in writing evaluations for high school and transfer portal prospects, focusing on wide receivers.

Apodaca has come a long way since from his humble beginnings writing about the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights for former SBNation website KnightsOnIce.com. Upon arriving in Lubbock, Apodaca spent time providing coverage of the Texas Tech volleyball program for the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before transitioning into his role with RedRaiderSports in early 2022.

A native of Albuquerque, NM, Apodaca’s vast array of experiences, including time with NFL Draft scouting company RPM Data and a brief stint with the Hula Bowl, give him an expansive resume at an early age. The sky truly is the limit for Apodaca, who began his role at La. Tech Monday.