One of the many visitors to take in Texas Tech's home game against TCU was former Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth, TX) and Army defensive lineman Jonathan King.

King was a class of 2016 signee at Army who redshirted in his couple years in West Point, and will now be looking to make an impact in Lubbock moving forward. King enjoyed his time on the South Plains earlier this month.

"My visit to Tech was pretty cool. I got to be on the field during pregame and do a photo shoot after the game."

The Red Raiders, like most college teams, are always in need of talented defensive lineman and the Tech staff sees a lot to like in the 6-foot-2, 290 pound lineman.

"The coach I am in contact with is coach Pehrson. He likes my size and my experience."

King's decision to transfer was not an easy one but he's looking forward to getting back to his home state next semester.

"My experience with the Army football team was great. The love I still have for those men and coaches is strong but I decided to transfer because the school just wasn’t a good fit for me. I expect to join the team (Texas Tech) this upcoming spring semester."

From his Army bio:

Four-year letterwinner under head coach Paul Duckworth at Nolan Catholic High School as a nose guard … one-year team captain … named All-District and All-State … received Tapps Defenseive Player of the Year … was Tapps 5A State Champs two years in a row.