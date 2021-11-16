Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie
Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie held his weekly press conference with the media on Tuesday and talked about the Red Raiders win over Iowa State and the approach headed into the Oklahoma State game this weekend.
With emotions running high coming off the thrilling, 41-38, victory over the Cyclones, Cumbie said it’s going to be a challenge for the team to bounce back and get their focus redirected on a talented Cowboys football team.
“Our challenge today in our team meetings and in our practices is to make sure we have their attention,” Cumbie said. “I think they’ve had really good energy in our meetings Sunday, they were excited, but they were also still hungry, still motivated, and have a lot to prove. I think there’s a fire that burns deep inside them to prove that they’re a good football team.”
“I think obviously everyone was excited about what happened on Saturday night,” Cumbie noted. “Hopefully we’ll continue to play to a level that energizes the fans, because they energize us when they're as loud as they were Saturday. As far as our team goes, I just want our team to focus on Tuesday and focus on our preparation on the practice field.”
Saturday night being senior night at Jones AT&T Stadium, Cumbie talked about what this group of seniors means to this Texas Tech football program.
“It’s a great group, a lot of kids in this class chose to come back, and in an era where it’s so easy to leave, where it’s so easy to go somewhere else, they choose to really dig their heals in and fight,” Cumbie said. “They’ve continued to do that this season in the midst of a lot of momentum going against them. The legacy that they will leave is really what stands out. Coaches will come and go but the legacy of the players who sit in these rooms and the memories they make in that locker room, that’s what they’ll hold on to.”
Cumbie was complimentary of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the level of consistency he’s been able to have with his teams over 17 seasons at the helm for the Cowboys. He noted that part of what makes Gundy’s tenure so impressive is that they’ve achieved success in different ways, both offensively and now defensively.
Cumbie said defensively the Cowboys are multiple in their front and the secondary tends to play more man coverage. He also noted that one of the bigger challenges this week will be extending drives on third down to stay on the field. Oklahoma State is ranked second in the nation in third down conversion percentage defense, allowing the opposition to convert on only 24.8 percent of their attempts.
“Their defensive front is really big, they’re hard to move and are very disruptive.” Cumbie said. “They do a good job on third downs at getting pressure on the quarterback while rushing four. They’ve played a ton of football in their secondary and on their defensive front. Their defense has played a lot of football and the experience, they use it and are playing faster. They play really well together on defense.”
The Cowboys are tied for first in the nation with 37 sacks this season and 15 different defenders have recorded at least one sack. Their defensive front has been able to pressure and sack the quarterback while also generating a consistent presence in the backfield against the opposing team’s running game. The Cowboys are 7th in tackles for loss per game with a 7.7 TFL average. Cumbie noted that the Cowboys defense has 15 sacks over the last two contests and stressed the importance of being able to protect Donovan Smith on Saturday.
“He (Smith) is going to have to get the ball out of his hand accurately and quickly,” Cumbie said. “I thought he handled the rush against Oklahoma pretty well and at times against Iowa State he handled it well. We’re really going to work with him on pocket presence this week, just as far as where his help comes from in the protections but also in the pocket.”
Oklahoma State is ranked 3rd in total defense, giving up 282.8 yards per game, and 8th in scoring defense allowing only 16.4 points per game. Their defense has been stout against the run, ranking 6th and allowing only 90.9 yards per game on the ground. The Cowboys also feature a strong pass defense, ranking 18th and are giving up 192.9 yards per game through the air.
Over the last three games, the Texas Tech defense has held Deuce Vaughn, Kennedy Brooks, and Breece Hall to a combined 138 yards on the ground. Cumbie was complimentary of the way defensive coordinator Keith Patterson has his unit dialed in, surrounding the ball carrier and getting bodies to the line of scrimmage. Cumbie noted that Red Raider run defense will be critical in this game, with Oklahoma State having run the ball on 62 percent of their snaps this season. Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren is fourth in the Big 12 in rushing with 1,041 yards and has 10 touchdowns.
“We’re playing a great opponent, they’re one of the best teams in the country, and obviously one of the best teams in our conference.” Cumbie said. “Our kids are excited and today will be a good first day in terms of our preparation, and we’re looking forward to the challenge of facing Oklahoma State.”