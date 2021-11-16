Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie held his weekly press conference with the media on Tuesday and talked about the Red Raiders win over Iowa State and the approach headed into the Oklahoma State game this weekend.

With emotions running high coming off the thrilling, 41-38, victory over the Cyclones, Cumbie said it’s going to be a challenge for the team to bounce back and get their focus redirected on a talented Cowboys football team.

“Our challenge today in our team meetings and in our practices is to make sure we have their attention,” Cumbie said. “I think they’ve had really good energy in our meetings Sunday, they were excited, but they were also still hungry, still motivated, and have a lot to prove. I think there’s a fire that burns deep inside them to prove that they’re a good football team.”

“I think obviously everyone was excited about what happened on Saturday night,” Cumbie noted. “Hopefully we’ll continue to play to a level that energizes the fans, because they energize us when they're as loud as they were Saturday. As far as our team goes, I just want our team to focus on Tuesday and focus on our preparation on the practice field.”

Saturday night being senior night at Jones AT&T Stadium, Cumbie talked about what this group of seniors means to this Texas Tech football program.

“It’s a great group, a lot of kids in this class chose to come back, and in an era where it’s so easy to leave, where it’s so easy to go somewhere else, they choose to really dig their heals in and fight,” Cumbie said. “They’ve continued to do that this season in the midst of a lot of momentum going against them. The legacy that they will leave is really what stands out. Coaches will come and go but the legacy of the players who sit in these rooms and the memories they make in that locker room, that’s what they’ll hold on to.”

Cumbie was complimentary of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the level of consistency he’s been able to have with his teams over 17 seasons at the helm for the Cowboys. He noted that part of what makes Gundy’s tenure so impressive is that they’ve achieved success in different ways, both offensively and now defensively.

Cumbie said defensively the Cowboys are multiple in their front and the secondary tends to play more man coverage. He also noted that one of the bigger challenges this week will be extending drives on third down to stay on the field. Oklahoma State is ranked second in the nation in third down conversion percentage defense, allowing the opposition to convert on only 24.8 percent of their attempts.