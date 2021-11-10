Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie held his weekly press conference with the media after practice on Wednesday and talked about the Red Raiders’ upcoming game against Iowa State. He also gave his thoughts on newly named Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

Cumbie said the team is still waiting to see if quarterback Tyler Shough can get fully cleared in time to play against the Cyclones. Shough has been practicing and taking reps, but the determining factor will be whether the team’s medical staff believes Shough can handle the physical demands of returning to action. Cumbie said the starter will be either Shough or Donovan Smith and noted that Henry Colombi won’t be available on Saturday, as he’s dealing with a sickness.

Cumbie said his message to Smith is similar to what he told him midway through the Oklahoma game: “You’ve had really good practices all season long. Every role we’ve given you throughout the course of the season, you’ve handled and done really well and had success with it. Continue to do that.”

Cumbie said Smith’s performance against Oklahoma revealed that the moment wasn’t too big for him. Cumbie said he was impressed with the quarterback’s accuracy and ability to extend plays when things broke down. Cumbie added that Smith has to go out and continue to improve and play like he practices.

Cumbie has added a pump jack chain as a daily reward for his players in an effort to inspire them and pique their interests and engage their hearts and minds. The concept was to tie something familiar to West Texas. The daily winner of the pump jack will stand in front of the team the following day and award it to a teammate and explain why he thinks his teammate deserves the award.

“It’s a daily thing that I think our guys take a lot of pride in and I want us to pour into these players as much as we can over these last four weeks,” Cumbie said. “That’s part of it, and at the end of the day, we still have to win, we need to win, and we’re doing all this to give ourselves the best chance to win a football game.”