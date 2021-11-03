Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie held his weekly press conference with the media on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the Red Raiders’ bye week, last week’s contest against Oklahoma, and the team’s outlook for the remainder of the season. Junior quarterback Tyler Shough had a red jersey and shoulder pads on as the media arrived towards the end of practice. Asked about Shough’s availability, Cumbie said it’s still a process where the team will work through these next two weeks of practice and then re-evaluate his progress and where he’s at physically. Cumbie said Shough’s status is “to be determined, but he’s out here with us and that’s good.” Cumbie said Wednesday was Shough’s first day in shoulder pads, but he still hasn’t been medically cleared for game action. As far as who will line up at quarterback when the Red Raiders take the field against Iowa State on Nov. 13th is still undetermined. Freshman Donovan Smith saw the most extensive action of the season against Oklahoma and responded well passing for 192 yards and a touchdown while adding another 22 yards rushing. “Donovan finished the game and did a really nice job,” Cumbie said. “That’s something we’re still kicking around going into the bye week and the practices we have this week. We’ll come back on probably Sunday or Monday with our first practice and have a clear plan as far as the guy who’s going to roll out there with the starters.” Cumbie said there really isn’t anything in the playbook he has to hold back when Smith plays and added that the second-year QB “can do it all.” Cumbie said he has complete confidence in Smith and that the coaches want all quarterbacks to master everything they do in the game plan, and he feels good about Smith’s ability to do that. Cumbie noted that he doesn’t want to oversaturate any of the quarterbacks with the offense, but instead tries to keep it clear for them. Cumbie said the approach for the bye week consists of a lot of self-scouting but also using the opportunity to get started on preparing for Iowa State. “One advantage we have on Iowa State right now, is that we have an extra week to prepare for them,” he said. “We want to take that advantage and use that, but it’s also an opportunity for us late in the season to touch up on some fundamentals. We were able to get out here and have some long, in-depth time for each position and kind of get back to the basics of teaching from footwork to hand placement, different things like that.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWFkaW5nIHRoZSBjaGFyZ2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3VVU0JuR293WXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91VVNCbkdvd1l6PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ1NDUxMTYxNTgyMzU2NDgwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cumbie said the message for the team this week is belief, effort, and fundamentals. “That’s what we’re trying to do this week is establish a deep belief in yourself, a deep sense of belief in this team, and do everything with great effort and get back to our fundamentals,” he said. “Obviously, every one of us here is disappointed with the results of Saturday’s game. As a coach, I’m encouraged with the resiliency and fight our guys showed in terms of everything they went through last week and how they came out to practice (Wednesday) with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Then our execution has to match that on Saturdays.” Cumbie talked about the importance of the bye week and how the timing was significant for everybody involved in the Texas Tech program. “I think it was important for everybody in this building to really take a step back, take a deep breath and get your feet back under you,” he said. “I think mentally and physically our guys are in a better place (Wednesday) than they were Saturday after the game. That was not dependent upon the result; they needed some time to clear their heads and we’re going to get after it again (Thursday) and then we’ll have a couple of days to rest and recover. I think our guys do need a break from a mental and physical standpoint and it came at the right time with the bye week.” Cumbie said that despite losing to the Sooners 52-21, being down on the field with his players was a lot of fun for him last week and described his first experience on the sideline as a head coach. “Being in the mix with those guys and being on the sideline with them, I enjoyed that.” Cumbie said. “Offensively, we’ve got to score more points. But being able to really feel the emotion of our players though, that’s been good, I enjoy being down there with them. Especially if we can get these wins and play better. There were a lot of decisions and things coming at you fast, but the offensive staff did a great job in game.” Cumbie said that some of the main differences between coaching in the booth and on the sideline is that when you’re in the booth, you’re removed from the emotion of the game, you lay out things differently in your thought processes, and on the sidelines, you have to be ready to handle all the situations that may arise over the course of a game. “You prepare yourself (for certain situations), but football is a hard game to script because there are so many variables that change throughout the game,” Cumbie said. “We’ve all got to be better, myself included.”