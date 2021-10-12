Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie held his weekly get-together with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Red Raiders’ upcoming game against Kansas and a loss to TCU last week.

With the new coaching staff at Kansas led by head coach Lance Leipold, Cumbie said that the new defense scheme really puts their players in position to play fast.

“They’re really trying to allow their guys to play fast in terms of simplicity, getting them coached up on their base schemes,” Cumbie said. “Up front, they’re doing a nice job with their line on third downs. Their linebackers do a pretty good job as far as filling in the run. In the secondary, they’re allowing their guys to really play fast with what they’re doing, scheme-wise.”

Cumbie said the key to a quick start for the Texas Tech offense has to do with attention to detail in execution. He said when the lapses have happened and drives break down, it’s been due to a failure to pay attention to their alignment, assignment, and technique.

“For us, that’s what we’ve really honed in on this week is attention to detail,” Cumbie said. “It starts with alignments and not being split out too far, too wide or on the ball, off the ball, all those things that really kill a drive. We want our guys playing fast, and a lot of time playing fast is knowing what to do and not hesitating. I think that will allow us to try and have a fast start Saturday in Lawrence.”

Cumbie said Erik Ezukanma’s lack of involvement last Saturday was due to the team not getting him enough targets and not anything TCU was doing to take him away.

“Another part of us getting a fast start is getting the ball to our playmakers – Ezukanma, (Kaylon Geiger), SaRodorick (Thompson), our tight ends and H-receivers,” Cumbie said. “Those are the main guys we’ve got to get going early because it really gets them into the flow of the game, so it’s important that we do that.”