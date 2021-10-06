Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie held his weekly get-together with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Red Raiders’ upcoming challenge against TCU on Saturday.





Cumbie talked about how he knows a lot of the TCU players well but on defense they’re playing with a lot of newer guys that he isn’t as familiar with. Regardless of personnel, Cumbie said head coach Gary Patterson will have his group ready to go.

“He’ll have them coached up, they’re going to be flying around and I know they’re going to be prepared really well. You try (to predict what they’ll do) the best you can based off the experiences you’ve had with them, but at the end of the day his preparation and ability to break people down is second to none and he’ll have them ready.”





Cumbie said he thought Henry Colombi was “very calm and poised” against the Mountaineers last Saturday.

“He doesn’t really get too high or low. There was a lull for us offensively in third quarter and he really answered that,” said Cumbie. “You saw the first quarter and a half of the game the momentum was really on our side and the crowd was out of it because of his execution. He knew where to go with the ball and didn’t make it that complicated,” said Cumbie. “We’re going to see a ton of different stuff defensively on Saturday and he’s going to have to remain levelheaded and stay the course this week as well.”





Cumbie said he feels like Kaylon Geiger’s emergence has a lot to do with understanding his skillset and what he’s good at and finding ways to get him the ball and isolate him.

“The kid is a freaking competitor. You watch him out here at practice every day and he practices at the same speed he plays on Saturdays. He’s a humble kid,” said Cumbie. “He’s had a long road to get to this point and he’s very appreciative of where he’s at and works really hard.”





Cumbie said he can tell that SaRodorick Thompson is making progress in getting his game legs back under him and it’s noticeable in the speed in which he played with in the second half against West Virginia, breaking tackles and being a factor down the stretch of the game.





Cumbie became emotional when talking about his relationship with Coach Patterson.

“Part of my maturation as a coach, a lot of it, I owe to him. A lot of the lessons that I’ve learned are from him, I’m very appreciate of Coach Patterson. He’s probably one of the top coaches there is and as a young coach took a chance on me and really stood behind me a lot. I love him as a coach, and he’s been very good to me and my family.”