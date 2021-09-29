Football Talk with Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech’s offense will have a new look this week and for the foreseeable future after Tyler Shough’s collarbone injury, and the Red Raiders will put the ball in the hands of a tested veteran in Henry Colombi.





Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie spoke to the media Tuesday about Colombi being ready when his moment came and answering the call when the Red Raiders needed him.





“That’s one thing about being the backup – on the fly you just jump in there,” Cumbie said. “You don’t have all week as the starter to think about the game and the gameplan.”





Cumbie said that Colombi is a savvy, veteran player who has played a lot of football and has started games in the Big 12 Conference.





“He doesn’t get rattled and knows who he is as a player and where to go with the football,” Cumbie said. “I feel our guys have a lot of confidence in him, and I do as well. I was pleased with how he played, and he’s going to have to be smart with the football again this Saturday.”





Cumbie said he doesn’t see a need to change up play-calling with Colombi in place of Shough.





“Most of the offense is still going to be there,” he said.





He also talked about Colombi having “sneaky speed” and referenced his 17-yard rush on third-and-16 against Texas and complimented Colombi’s ability to make quick decisions, getting the football out of his hand and being accurate with his passes.





Cumbie said the mentality of the offense is that it fell short in the last game because the Red Raiders didn’t score enough points.





“That never crosses your mind,” he said. “We should have scored one more point. Whatever the score is, we didn’t score enough points.”





Cumbie said the offense never got in a true rhythm or played complimentary football with the defense last weekend. Cumbie said the offense had a great practice Tuesday and his message to the group is that there is a lot of season left with eight games remaining.