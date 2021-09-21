Football talk with Keith Patterson and Sonny Cumbie

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday as the Red Raiders continued to prepare for their Big 12 Conference opener at Texas on Saturday (11 a.m. | ABC).

What stands out on film about Bijan Robinson?

“He’s tough, he’s got good balance, runs hard.”

Patterson noted the need to swarm and gang tackle because of Robinson’s ability to “jump cut” and bounce the ball outside.

“You don’t want a bunch of one-on-one tackles with him. We need to try and create population to the ball carrier and gang-tackle him.”

What coach has seen from Casey Thompson?

Patterson complimented Thompson’s ability to extend plays and keep the ball alive to allow receivers to get open.

“He just seems to have a confidence in the game. He seems to operate with a lot of confidence in himself and his ability. I think the guys around him probably buy in to that as well.”

On confidence heading into the first conference game:

“To me, it’s game-to-game because you can lose your confidence in a hurry, but I like where we are mentally. I feel like our guys are more and more confident in the system and their ability to make plays.”

Patterson mentioned having five different guys who have had interceptions and made big plays add to that confidence.

On the increase in defensive takeaways this season:

Patterson referenced back 2010 when the Tulsa defense he coached had 36 takeaways and in 2018 when Utah State’s defense had 33, and how sometimes turnovers can come and go in waves. He mentioned that it’s about being ball conscience more than anything, and this Tech defense has some ball hawks that want to go get the ball when it’s in the air. He also went on to say that you can’t gauge anything on last season.

“There was nothing normal about that at all. I don’t even consider last year to be a season to be honest with you.”

On changes in the Texas offense under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian:

Patterson talked about how the Texas offense is still a run-first, play-action type of offense with the run-pass option built into the system. The Longhorns regularly look to take advantage of deep post routes and wheel routes out of the backfield.

“They still look like Texas – big, athletic and with good players.”

On the Tech defense’s improved ability to stop the run:

Patterson said that up front, the Red Raiders are a lot bigger and more physical this season. The players didn’t get a chance to have a normal offseason in 2020, so having the chance to work out again on campus, which they weren’t allowed to do during the pandemic, has resulted in a lot of players getting bigger and stronger.

“When you look at us, we don’t look that big. When they start playing us, I think they’re kind of shocked with how powerful we are up front.”