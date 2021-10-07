Football and family go hand in hand for Kaylon Geiger

Dynamic Texas Tech receiver Kaylon Geiger isn’t your typical college athlete.
Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie refers to him as a “humble kid,” saying “He’s had a long road to get to this point and he’s very appreciative of where he’s at and works really hard.”
While Geiger works hard to manage the day-to-day responsibilities of being a student-athlete both on and off the field, it’s the added responsibilities at home that separate him from most of his peers.
Kaylon Mitchell Geiger Jr. was born on August 11, midway through fall camp, and for almost two months now Geiger Sr. has been juggling the double duty of being a dad at home and working to establish himself at a new school and for a new team.
He has handled the latter exceptionally, bursting onto the scene and making his presence felt for a team that has needed anybody and everybody to step up due to a wave of injuries. Over the past three games Geiger has posted receiving totals of 82, 100, and 121 yards, and came up with a huge 42-yard catch last week that set up the game-winning field goal for the Red Raiders in a key 23-20 victory at West Virginia.
“I think just practicing hard and doing what the coaches tell me to do,” Geiger said about how he has been able to find success this season. “I’ve been comfortable. Just keep throwing it, and I’ll go after it to the best of my abilities.”
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said Tuesday that Geiger possesses multiple qualities that they he didn’t necessarily expect or identify when the program was recruiting him as a graduate transfer after a sterling career at Troy.
“The thing I’ve grown to love and respect about KG is the kind of teammate he is; he’s a great teammate,” Wells said. “Watch him block. When he doesn’t have the football, the routes that he runs. And when other teammates are getting the ball he’s equally as happy when they catch it. He’s been a great teammate. He’s very mature and he’s a really good practice player. These are all the things we hoped for, but we just didn’t know.”
Geiger said one of the main things he picked up from playing JUCO at Navarro Junior College was how football was a brotherhood and that was something he always wanted. It’s refreshing to find a receiver as accomplished as Geiger, who transferred to Texas Tech with 3,076 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career, that openly advocates for a team-first approach.
“It’s not about me,” Geiger said. “We’re playing football to win the game and have fun. It’s not just about catching the ball all the time.”
Growing up just minutes away from Amon G. Carter Stadium, Geiger couldn’t hide his excitement about getting to face off against TCU this week.
“Absolutely; I cannot wait,” he said. “That’s definitely something I’m looking forward to just because they’re based in Fort Worth. I was right down the road at Paschal High School, and they didn’t take a chance on me.”
Geiger has had a ton of success between the lines and loves playing football, but for the last few months the best part of his day is when he gets to go home to his family.
“Life’s been great, and I just look forward to going home every day and seeing his face,” Geiger said. “He’s just growing every day, getting bigger and bigger as the days go by.
“Going home and getting to see him brings joy to me, and I even think about him all the time when I’m on the field. Wearing that Geiger Sr. on my jersey really makes me proud.”
Geiger raises his son alongside girlfriend Kylah Harris, who he has dated for over four years. The summer between his freshman and sophomore years at Navarro, Geiger got a job washing dishes at the restaurant where Kylah Harris worked just so he could see her, and they have been together ever since. Geiger’s mother, who raised him on her own since he was three years old, also made the move out to Lubbock to be closer to her son and grandson.
Geiger credits his mother for molding him into the man he is, particularly with the absence of his father, who has been incarcerated since Geiger was 3 but is slated to be released in 2022. Despite not being present, the two have kept in contact over the years through letters and phone calls. Geiger’s father never had the opportunity to see his son play football until he was able to catch a Troy game on TV last year. One of the reasons Geiger chose to come to Texas Tech was so his dad could get the chance to watch more of his games on TV this season.
“He’s been getting to see all the games,” Geiger said. “That’s been exciting, too. I love going home to see my son, but I’m looking forward to that call. He calls me every day. He just wants to check in and see how my day has been, stuff like that. Just talking to him more and coming home to my son, my girl, and my mom, that family environment man, I love it. This (Lubbock) is my home now, I’m out here.”